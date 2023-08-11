Cardi B has inches upon inches of natural hair now thanks to her own methods – but she had to check a few folks who accused her of faking her previous struggle.

Taking to Twitter to show off her recent growth on Tuesday (August 8), the Bronx rapper explained that a homemade oil had helped her get the length she currently has.

“My hair has grown sooooo much!!!” she wrote. “Let me know if y’all want a video [of] my HOMEMADE hair oil… handmade by ME!”

Despite clearly not selling anything, one detractor hit back and accused her of misleading Black women with her products because she’s of Latin descent.

“Y’all really don’t see how a LATINA selling ‘hair growth oil’ to BLACK women could be misleading?” the person wrote. “A bunch of fried eggs.”

Of course, Cardi had a response ready.

“IM NOT EVEN SELLIN ANYTHING YOU DUMBASS BITCH,” she wrote with a retweet. “I been showing my hair growth journey to my fans since 2016!”

She then continued to break down her journey in case anyone still had doubts.

“This is me as a child.. this is me as a teenager.. this is me in my early 20’s…and NOW,” she wrote with receipts. “Everyone wants to blame my hair growing on genetics but where was the genetics when I was in school?? The facts are you need hair products and good care that works for you to maintain it and keep it healthy.. sometimes it’s not even just about growth it’s about keeping it HEALTHY and the growth comes.”

Then after retweeting a few fans who have previously tried Cardi B’s tips, Kash Doll hopped in her mentions for the sauce, too, and got an invite to Cardi’s crib to personally try them.

“Girl come to my house,” she told Kash. “I will wash your hair down myself wit boiled onion water & make you a thick ass hair mask and have my auntie do your blow out …….Maaa liquor and food too !!!”

You can view the posts below.

In other news, Cardi B’s recent microphone-tossing incident in Las Vegas didn’t result in charges for the Bronx superstar – but it did result in a nearly $100,000 payday for the production company that owns the mic.

An eBay listing for the now-infamous audio device came to a close Tuesday morning (August 8) at a grand total of $99,900. Starting at only $500, the mic got over 120 bids in about a week.

The owner of the production company that auctioned it off said the earnings will go to two charities – the Wounded Warrior Project and Friendship Circle Las Vegas.

During her performance at an outdoor event at Drai’s Nightclub in Las Vegas on July 29, a fan threw a drink at Cardi B while she performed “Bodak Yellow.”

This prompted the rapper to angrily launch her microphone into the crowd at the offender, but it’s unclear whether she hit the person who threw the drink on stage.

Cardi appeared to mouth “jealous-ass bitch!” as the suspected culprit was escorted off the premises. She was later handed the mic back and resumed her performance. According to TMZ, however, the drink was thrown after Cardi had asked the crowd to “splash” her “pussy” with water.

Additional footage of the incident showed Cardi urging fans to throw water on her in between songs as the temperature that day reportedly hit 105 Fahrenheit.