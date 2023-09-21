Cardi B has come to Offset’s defense in wake of Nicki Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty, being sentenced to house arrest for threatening the Migos rapper.

The Bronx bombshell defended her hubby on Twitter on Thursday (September 21) as she felt the social media discourse around the situation was unfairly painting Offset as the perpetrator.

In a tweet the day before, court reporter Meghan Cuniff pointed out that the house arrest order against Petty didn’t mention Offset or Cardi, and that the “probation officer and judge did not need an outside report/complaint to act on” his threats.

After the blogger Ken Barbie quote-tweeted Cuniff’s post and argued Petty put himself in trouble for making his threats “on Instagram and tag[ging] every blog in it,” Cardi replied: “EXACTLY KEEP ME AND MY MANS OUT YALL FUCKIN MOUTH.”

EXACTLY KEEP ME AND MY MANS OUT YALL FUCKIN MOUTH!!! https://t.co/rjQ5QQIyJt — Cardi B (@iamcardib) September 21, 2023

Nicki Minaj also seemingly addressed her husband’s house arrest on Thursday, firing off a cryptic tweet containing a GIF of a woman sipping a drink through a straw — which some fans believe was aimed at her long-running rival Cardi B.

The Young Money hitmaker additionally posted a video on Instagram promoting an upcoming episode of her Queen Radio show, in which she can be seen cozying up to Petty.

“#QueenRADIO in NEW YORK tmrw @ 4pm est WHO POPPIN OUT?!?!!!!! #HeavyOnIt,” she captioned the post.

Only time will tell whether Nicki will address the situation more directly on the airwaves.

Per court documents shared on Twitter by reporter Meghann Cuniff on Wednesday (September 20), Kenneth Petty was sentenced to 120 days of house arrest after taking aim at Offset on Instagram Live.

The 45-year-old was given three years’ probation and one year house detention in July 2022 after failing to register as a sex offender in California, where he and Nicki moved in 2019 shortly before getting married.

His sex offender status stems from a 1995 conviction for the first-degree attempted rape of a 16-year-old girl, for which he spent four years in prison.

Following the MTV VMAs earlier this month, where both Nicki and Cardi performed, a video went viral showing Petty calling out Offset while standing on an empty street in New York City late at night with a few members of his crew.

related news Cardi B Claps Back At Nicki Minaj Fan Calling Her Father A Rapist & Pedophile September 18, 2023

The clip was allegedly filmed on the street where Offset and Cardi were staying in a hotel, but neither of them came out to confront the crew.

“Sturdy, n-gga. What’s poppin?” Petty asks threateningly in the video. “Where n-ggas is at, man? Huh? Plan that vacation but we’re planning your funeral, pussy.”

Offset brushed off the threats in a video posted to his social media accounts, in which he laughed at Petty while stepping off a private jet heading to Colorado.

“I’m getting off a jet, he’s funny,” he chuckled. “Fuck these n-ggas talmbout? … These n-ggas broke! We hoppin’ off jets. Y’all n-ggas standing outside talmbout ‘outside.’ Extremely broke!”