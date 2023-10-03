Cardi B made sure to follow the rules and keep quiet during Beyoncé‘s infamous mute challenge on the final day of the Renaissance World Tour.

The show went down in Kansas City on Sunday night (October 1), concluding the North American trek.

Unlike the male fan that got slapped for yelling during the challenge at a prior stop, Bardi happily participated the right way – though she snarled at the fact that others around her didn’t.

You can view the clip below.

Cardi B doing the mute challenge at Beyoncé’s final tour stop 🤫 https://t.co/52WCdDrY0Tpic.twitter.com/idJi2kxeaN — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) October 2, 2023

On Monday (October 2), the BeyHive got the news they’ve been waiting for – a concert film will be released following Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour, which coincided with her blockbuster 2022 album of the same name.

According to its description, the film “accentuates the journey of Renaissance World Tour, from its inception, to the opening in Stockholm, Sweden, to the finale in Kansas City, Missouri.

“It is about Beyoncé’s intention, hard work, involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind and purpose to create her legacy, and master her craft. Received with extraordinary acclaim, Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour created a sanctuary for freedom, and shared joy, for more than 2.7 million fans.”

In the trailer, Beyoncé talks about her goal for the tour and how stepping onto the stage makes her feel “free.”

“When I am performing, I am nothing but free,” she says in the clip. “The goal for this tour was to create a place where everyone is free, and no one is judged.

“Unique. Start over, start fresh. Create the new. That’s what the renaissance is about. At any point, they could close their eyes and be right back there and take it with them.”

Near the end of the trailer, her husband JAY-Z asks her: “What do you think about this tour?” to which Beyoncé responds: “I feel liberated. I have transitioned into a new animal.”

The Renaissance World Tour was projected to generate $560 million in revenue by the time it wrapped up on Sunday (October 1).

As for Cardi B, she may be gearing up to hit the road with her friend and collaborator Megan Thee Stallion.

In a recent interview with Complex, the Houston Hottie hinted at dropping a joint project with Cardi and hitting the road afterwards, saying they “are making enough music” to make it happen.

“I literally think that’s the route that we’re going,” she said when asked about the prospect of doing a project together. “So I’ve done two songs for her. And now I feel like I’m in a space where I know exactly what songs I want her to do for me. So we’re really building a little EP already.

“We’re gonna have enough music that we need to go on tour together. Me and [Cardi B] going out together will be so amazing. We are already so cool. And I feel like we got similar fans. So if she wanted to do a little EP, I would definitely be so down to do that, but we are making enough music to already have that.”