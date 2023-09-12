Cardi B has had a change of heart regarding the Super Bowl Halftime Show and is now open to headlining the big game.

The Bronx bombshell joined Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Monday night (September 11), where she revealed that she’d be down to perform at the Super Bowl after previously turning down an invitation to appear as a guest during her “Girl Like You” collaborators Maroon 5’s set.

“Yes. Now, I will say yes,” she said in response to a question from a viewer. “Things change.”

Watch the clip below.

In 2019, Cardi admitted she had mixed feelings about hitting the Super Bowl stage as she wanted to stand in solidarity with former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who had essentially been blackballed by the league after kneeling during the National Anthem throughout 2016 and has not played in the NFL since.

“My husband, he loves football,” she told the Associated Press prior to the Super Bowl LIII contest between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams. “His kids play football. It’s really hard for him … He really wants to go to the Super Bowl, but he can’t go to the Super Bowl, because he’s got to stand for something.

“You have to sacrifice that. I got to sacrifice a lot of money to perform. But there’s a man who sacrificed his job for us, so we got to stand behind him.”

However, Cardi defend starring in Super Bowl commercials and performing at other events surrounding the big game.

“I hear people saying like, ‘Oh, y’all are saying all this stuff about the Super Bowl, but you’re doing all these parties.’ And it’s like, ‘Well, if the NFL could benefit off from us, then I’m going to benefit off y’all.’

“Y’all make the most money off our people. Why am I not going to take advantage of y’all and take money from y’all too? Because of y’all, we are getting these parties. Okay, thank you.”

Rihanna had similarly opposed performing at the Super Bowl in support of Kaepernick in 2019, but had a change of heart and hit the stage at Super Bowl LVII in Arizona in February.

“There’s still a lot of mending to be done in my eyes,” she explained to British Vogue shortly after her performance. “But it’s powerful to break those doors, and have representation at such a high, high level and a consistent level.”

“Two Super Bowls back-to-back, you know, representing the urban community, globally,” RiRi added, referencing Dr. Dre’s all-star halftime show in 2021. “It is powerful. It sends a really strong message.”