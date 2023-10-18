Cardi B is no stranger to butting heads with critics on social media, but her most recent exchange almost pushed her over the edge, it seems.

The Grammy-winning rapper clashed with a few Twitter trolls early Wednesday morning (October 18), which resulted in her admitting to having suicidal thoughts.

After one user joked about her being “the only Mexican I know that don’t work hard,” Cardi — whose father is Dominican and mother is a Trinidadian of African and Spanish descent — fired back by writing: “Hope you and ur mom die.”

Another fan chimed in and scolded Cardi for wishing death on others, warning her that karma could “come back on you.”

The Bronx native clapped back with: “IDGAF Fuck y’all … y’all can call me Mexican, bring me down and hurt my feelings talk shit about everything that’s why I don’t release music.”

She then hinted at wanting to end it all by writing: “I just want to put a bullet in my head.”

Despite deleting her posts, the mother of two’s tweets still went viral on social media and prompted her sister, Hennessy Carolina, to come to her defense.

“Anybody that dont like my sister can suck [a dick],” she wrote in The Neighborhood Talk‘s Instagram comment section.

Meanwhile, Cardi B is continuing to secure bags with yet another brand partnership as she’s the latest rapper to be tapped by Kim Kardashian to star in a campaign for her SKIMS shapewear brand.

Bardi’s collaboration with SKIMS was unveiled via a sultry trailer on Monday (October 16), showing the rapper modeling the new Cotton Collection. “Everybody’s wearing SKIMS, are you?” she asked viewers while rocking a red wig.

“I’ve always loved the SKIMS Cotton Collection,” Cardi said in a statement. “It’s so sexy and makes me feel snatched yet comfortable while hanging out at home. The new styles and colors I wore on set are even better, and I can’t wait to wear them all the time.”