Cardi B is never stingy when it comes to showing love to her rapper-husband, Offset, and she believes his latest project will win him a Grammy sometime in the very near future.

On Thursday (September 14), the former Migos member took to Twitter where he revealed the cover art and release date for his forthcoming album, Set It Off.

“SET IT OFF -The Album 10/13,” he wrote alongside a presvae link, informing fans it’s only a matter of weeks before new music arrives.

You can check it out below:

Shortly after, in true Cardi fashion, the “Bongos” rapper got on Instagram to share in the excitement, promoting the album in her Stories.

“FINALLY… This album is so good… I believe [it’s] Grammy worthy,” declared Cardi. “So much time, passion, love, sweat, and tears put into it. From the music to the visual.”

Set It Off, which will be Offset’s sophomore solo album, comes on the heels of 2019’s Father of 4. The debut studio LP includes the Grammy-nominated single “Clout” featuring Cardi B.

Earlier this week, the dynamic duo made headlines after a steamy video of their bathroom shenanigans was shared on social media.

In the clip, posted to Bardi’s Instagram Stories on Tuesday night (September 12), the 30-year-old was seen bent over a bathroom sink while grinding on her husband, who had both hands clasped on her hips as he dry-humped her from behind.

As if that wasn’t raunchy enough, the Bronx bombshell threw in some fake moans while making seductive noises.

Meanwhile, Cardi’s friend could be heard in the background asking to borrow her charger, to which she jokingly replied: “Yeah, come get it … Come get the charger out my pussy.”

“Oh my God, I’m not coming in there!” her friend said before eventually walking into the bathroom, at which point Cardi and Offset began laughing.

It’s unclear whether the provocative clip was filmed during the awards show or afterward, but Cardi was wearing the same blue sequin dress that she wore during her performance of “Bongos” with Megan Thee Stallion.