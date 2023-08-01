Las Vegas, NV –

Cardi B facing a potential battery charge after throwing her microphone at a fan over the weekend.

According to Variety, a woman reported a battery with the Las Vegas Metro Police Department on Sunday (July 30), although no arrests or citations have been issued yet.

“On July 30, 2023, an individual came into an LVMPD police station to report a battery,” the LVMPD said. “According to the victim, she was attending an event on July 29, 2023, at a property located in the 3500 block of Las Vegas Boulevard.

“During a concert, she was struck by an item that was thrown from the stage.”

Cardi B was performing at an outdoor event at Drai’s Nightclub in Las Vegas on Saturday (July 29) when a fan threw a drink at her while she performed “Bodak Yellow.”

This prompted the rapper to angrily launch her microphone into the crowd at the offender, but it’s unclear whether she hit the person who threw the drink on stage.

Cardi B appeared to mouth “jealous-ass bitch!” as the suspected culprit was escorted off the premises. She was later handed the mic back and resumed her performance.

According to TMZ, however, the drink was thrown after Cardi had asked the crowd to “splash” her “pussy” with water.

Additional footage of the incident showed Cardi urging fans to throw water on her in between songs as the temperature that day reportedly hit 105 Fahrenheit.

The incident occurred just one day after she dropped a new collaboration with her husband, Offset. Released on Friday (July 28), “Jealousy” features a verse from Cardi B, with the Bronx rapper also handling the chorus and outro.

The music video — inspired by John Singleton’s 2001 movie Baby Boy — has 7.6 million views on YouTube, while the song itself has racked up over two million streams on Spotify.

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis also appears on the song’s intro, referencing the recent “drama” between the couple.