Cardi B is ready to give the fans what they want – and this includes physical copies of her new Megan Thee Stallion collab that smell like her best assets.

Taking to Instagram Live on Wednesday (September 6), the Bronx superstar was seen autographing stacks of her new single “Bongos” – and adding a ‘special’ scent to some of them.

“Here. Y’all want scratch and sniff? Y’all want scratch and sniff videos, bitch? Hold up,” Cardi joked as she rubbed the discs around her body. “You want a signed scratch and sniff [CD]? This one smells like titties. This one smells like pussy. This one smells like ass cheeks.”

Watch the hilarious clip below.

“Bongos” — which arrives on Friday (September 8) — will serve as Cardi B and Meg’s second collaboration following 2020’s “WAP,” which broke numerous records, including becoming the first female rap collaboration to debut at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100.

Elsewhere in the aforementioned IG Live, Bardi admitted they purposely fooled everyone with the racy photos used in the artwork. According to her, the song isn’t all it seems.

“Me and Megan, we tricked ya bitches. These covers — we tricked you bitches,” she said while holding up the CD covers to the camera.

“Wanna know how we tricked ya? This is not the theme of the song or the video. We want y’all to believe that it’s giving something that it’s not. You can not outwork me, bitches.”

Cardi continued to brag about her tireless work ethic, saying she had done roughly 20 interviews to promote “Bongos” on barely any sleep.

“When I tell you a bitch landed at 9 o’clock and Patience and Marsha made it her business to come talk to me. We was up to 4:30 [AM] talking,” Cardi added.

“I kid you not, I did like 20 fucking interviews. I did all over America, all over Español, all over China, bitches. You know this pussy’s international.”

It has yet to be confirmed whether it’s a one-off single or part of the rollout for Cardi B’s long-awaited sophomore album.

While gracing the cover of Vogue Mexico last month, the Grammy-winner revealed that she wasn’t going to do any more features so she could focus on her next project.

“I’m not going to release any more collaborations, I’m going to put out my next solo single,” she said. “Right now I’m working on the cover art and ideas for the next record because it’s definitely coming up.”

She continued: “Everyone always tells me I should put the record out now, they did when I released ‘WAP‘ and when I released ‘Up,’ but I always let them know I’m not going to wait long after all these singles. So stay tuned because it’s coming out very soon.”