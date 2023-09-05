Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion are preparing their fans for another provocative musical moment by teasing their new single, “Bongos.”

On Monday (September 4), the Bronx rapper took to Instagram to share the cover art for the forthcoming track, which shows both her and the Houston Hottie flaunting their curvy figures and colorful curls while dressed in skimpy bikinis.

The artwork, which also shows them licking lollipops, suggests more X-rated raps are on the way when the song lands on streaming services this Friday (September 8).

Cardi’s post has already gone down a storm, racking up over 1.6 million likes and 22,000 comments in less than 24 hours.

Check out the cover art below:

“Bongos” will serve as Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s second collaboration following 2020’s “WAP,” which broke numerous records, including becoming first female rap collaboration to debut at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100.

However, the raunchy record also stirred controversy, with Snoop Dogg blasting the single for its explicit nature during an appearance on Julissa Bermudez’s Central Ave at the time.

“Oh my God. Slow down. Like, slow down and let’s have some imagination,” Snoop said of the track. “Let’s have some, you know, privacy, some intimacy where he wants to find out as opposed to you telling him.”

He continued: “To me it’s like, it’s too fashionable when that in secrecy, that should be a woman’s…that’s like your pride and possession. That’s your jewel of the Nile. That’s what you should hold onto. That should be a possession that no one gets to know about until they know about it.”

Shortly afterwards, Offset spoke to TMZ and defended his wife’s chart-topping offering, saying: “I love Snoop, man. She grown. I don’t get in female’s business so I’m just gonna stay at that and I hate when men do that. Because I don’t do that.”

He added: “I don’t care if a girl would’ve said something bad about me, you know what I’m saying? I just don’t get in female business; I’m grown — I’m from the South, though. So maybe the rules and laws is different.”

Meanwhile, “Bongos” will likely appear on Cardi B’s upcoming sophomore album, which she’s been teasing for some time now.

Back in January, she fueled excitement by following a now-deleted Instagram page with the handle @albumcb2.

The page didn’t upload a post and had a blank profile picture, but boasted over 5,000 followers at the time. The account itself followed just one person: Cardi B.

The cryptic account had also reposted a photo of Cardi in the studio on its IG Story. The picture was originally posted by label executive/A&R Brooklyn Johnny, who has worked with the rapper since her early career.

“Y’ALL READY?! #CardiB,” he wrote in the caption, much to the delight of his followers and Bardi Gang badge-holders alike.

Cardi B later said in December 2022 that the delay behind her album was partly down to her struggles with anxiety and self-doubt, as well as the responsibilities of being a mother to two young children.

“I know y’all been saying that I gotta drop this album, that I’ve been lacking,” she said on Instagram Live. “I’ma have to be real with y’all: I feel like I have gotten too comfortable because I’m just a mom! I’ve been having a lot of anxiety ’cause I know right after I drop my album, I have to go on tour and I have bad separation anxiety from my kids.”

“And then when it comes to music, I just feel like I don’t like anything. I feel like I got so many songs and I don’t like nothing, I feel like nothing is good enough. I got so much fucking money saved up that I just be like, ‘Whatever.”

She added: “Now, making music to me has become a job that gives me anxiety because everybody just critiques everything that I do. Sometimes you just don’t want to do something that gives you that much anxiety, so I just be like freezing myself. But I have to let that go, I have to release more music. I have to just go out there.”