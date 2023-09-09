Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion have joined forces once again, this time showing off their curves and their moves in the visual for new track “Bongos.”

Released on Friday (September 8), the Tanu Muino-directed video puts the pair on a vibrant tropical island and features tons of choreographed dancing and, of course, some twerking.

Sitting down with DJ Whoo Kid for his SiriusXM show Whoo’s House on Thursday (September 7), Bardi explained why her “WAP” co-star was perfect for the new song.

“The part where Megan is kind of at in the song – because we chopped the song a lot – like the part where like she’s at, it be like ‘Bong, bong, bong,’ and I was planning for that to be the hook, but it just sounded so incomplete,” she explained.

“Then, we just like, ‘This song needs a feature,’ so it’s like a lot of people wanted it to go the Spanish route with it and I’m like, ‘I could see that. I could see that, definitely.’ Of course, like you could feel it, but I was like, ‘I feel like I hear Megan on this.’”

She continued: “It’s like, ‘Really? You don’t think that It’s more like of the Latin part,’ and I’m like, ‘Yeah, but I hear her on this. Like, I know it. I know I could hear her on this,’ and when she sent her verse [and it was over.]”

Watch the video for “Bongos” as well as the interview below:

“Bongos” serves as Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s second collaboration following 2020’s “WAP,” which broke numerous records, including becoming the first female rap collaboration to debut at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100.

It has yet to be confirmed whether it’s a one-off single or part of the rollout for Cardi’s long-awaited sophomore album.

related news Cardi B Thought Mic-Throwing Incident Was Going To Land Her In Jail: ‘I Felt Violated’ September 8, 2023

While gracing the cover ofVogue Mexico last month, the Grammy-winner revealed that she wasn’t going to do any more features so she could focus on her next project.

“I’m not going to release any more collaborations, I’m going to put out my next solo single,” she said. “Right now I’m working on the cover art and ideas for the next record because it’s definitely coming up.”

She continued: “Everyone always tells me I should put the record out now, they did when I released ‘WAP‘ and when I released ‘Up,’ but I always let them know I’m not going to wait long after all these singles. So stay tuned because it’s coming out very soon.”

Cardi B also admitted last year that the delay behind her album was partly down to her struggles with anxiety and self-doubt, as well as the responsibilities of being a mother to two young children.