Cardi B has revealed that she andMegan Thee Stallion “tricked” fans with the risque cover art for their new single “Bongos.”

The Bronx bombshell took to Instagram Live on Wednesday (September 6) ahead of the anticipated track’s arrival, where she admitted they purposely fooled everyone with the racy photos used in the artwork. According to Cardi, the song isn’t all it seems.

“Me and Megan, we tricked ya bitches. These covers — we tricked you bitches,” she said while holding up the CD covers to the camera.

“Wanna know how we tricked ya? This is not the theme of the song or the video. We want y’all to believe that it’s giving something that it’s not. You can not outwork me, bitches.”

Cardi continued to brag about her tireless work ethic, saying she had done roughly 20 interviews to promote “Bongos” on barely any sleep.

“When I tell you a bitch landed at 9 o’clock and Patience and Marsha made it her business to come talk to me. We was up to 4:30 [AM] talking,” Cardi added.

“I kid you not, I did like 20 fucking interviews. I did all over America, all over Español, all over China, bitches. You know this pussy’s international.”

“Bongos” — which arrives on Friday (September 8) — will serve as Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s second collaboration following 2020’s “WAP,” which broke numerous records, including becoming the first female rap collaboration to debut at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100.

It has yet to be confirmed whether it’s a one-off single or part of the rollout for Cardi’s long-awaited sophomore album.

While gracing the cover of Vogue Mexico last month, the Grammy-winner revealed that she wasn’t going to do any more features so she could focus on her next project.

“I’m not going to release any more collaborations, I’m going to put out my next solo single,” she said. “Right now I’m working on the cover art and ideas for the next record because it’s definitely coming up.”

She continued: “Everyone always tells me I should put the record out now, they did when I released ‘WAP‘ and when I released ‘Up,’ but I always let them know I’m not going to wait long after all these singles. So stay tuned because it’s coming out very soon.”

Cardi B also admitted last year that the delay behind her album was partly down to her struggles with anxiety and self-doubt, as well as the responsibilities of being a mother to two young children.

“I know y’all been saying that I gotta drop this album, that I’ve been lacking,” she said on Instagram Live. “I’ma have to be real with y’all: I feel like I have gotten too comfortable because I’m just a mom! I’ve been having a lot of anxiety ’cause I know right after I drop my album, I have to go on tour and I have bad separation anxiety from my kids.”

“And then when it comes to music, I just feel like I don’t like anything. I feel like I got so many songs and I don’t like nothing, I feel like nothing is good enough. I got so much fucking money saved up that I just be like, ‘Whatever.”