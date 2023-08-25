Cardi B has been offered a mere pittance by blogger Tasha K, with the disgraced blogger offering the “Bodak Yellow” rapper only $220,000 out of the $3.9million she really owes.

The reason for this offering, according to Radar Online, has to do with Tasha K’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing. The outlet reports that Tasha K (real name Latasha Kebe) offered Bardi (real name Belcalis Almanzar) that money as part of her proposed repayment plan, which is what’s required to be filed within 30 days of the Chapter 11 filing.

Cardi, for her part, is objecting to this proposal, claiming that it was Tasha’s own words that caused her to get the debt in the first place. Therefore, she argued, her $3.9million judgment against the Unwine with Tasha K host must remain intact, and not be discharged.

“Defendant was given multiple opportunities to retract the false and defamatory statements and videos, but Defendant steadfastly refused to do so,” read Cardi B’s objections to the proposed payment plan, which were filed through her attorney.

The next step is for Cardi B to vote, along with Tasha K’s other creditors, on whether she approves the plan or not. Speculation abounds that Cardi B will reject the plan, however, which is well within her right to do.

Last month, court documents obtained by HipHopDX revealed that the “Bodak Yellow” rapper issued what’s known as a subpoena duces tecum to Cheickna Kebe, Tasha K’s husband, on June 18.

related news Cardi B Drops $20K On Kids Playground Set: ‘This Is What I Work Hard For’ July 19, 2023

This subpoena permits Cardi — through her attorneys — to examine each and every asset that the couple has in their name, and confirmed that the examination took place on August 7 in Miami, FL. The examination was also recorded on video, and entered as part of Tasha K’s bankruptcy filing with the court back in May.

“The examination may continue from day to day until completed,” reads the order, which suggests that the examination will take more than one day to complete. “If the examinee receives this notice less than 14 days prior to the scheduled examination date, the examination will be rescheduled upon timely request to a mutually agreeable time.”

Cardi B was ordered to halt her collection efforts against Tasha K due to the latter’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing.

The rapper was one of 30 debtors notified about the Unwine with Tasha K (real name Latasha Kebe) filing. Cardi B was notified of the filing through her attorney, Lisa Moore. Other parties that were notified of the filing included the IRS, the Broward County Tax Collector, the Florida Department of Revenue and Bank of America.