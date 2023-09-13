Newark, NJ –

Cardi B and Offset’s marriage has seen its fair share of drama, but the power couple proved they’re very much still hot for each other at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.

In a steamy video posted to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday night (September 12), Cardi could be seen bent over a bathroom sink and grinding on her husband, who had both hands clasped on her hips as he dry-humped her from behind.

As if that wasn’t raunchy enough, the Bronx bombshell even fake moaned while making seductive noises.

Cardi’s friend could be heard in the background asking to borrow her charger, to which she jokingly replied: “Yeah, come get it … Come get the charger out my pussy.”

“Oh my God, I’m not coming in there!” her friend said before eventually walking into the bathroom, at which point Cardi and Offset both cracked up.

It’s unclear whether the provocative clip was filmed during the awards show or afterwards, but Cardi was wearing the same blue sequin dress that she wore during her performance of “Bongos” with Megan Thee Stallion.

That performance had no shortage of sex appeal, either, as Cardi arrived on stage on a descending stripper pole platform before twerking alongside Megan to a screaming audience.

Cardi B and Offset getting wild backstage at the VMAs 👀 pic.twitter.com/Brc9AAdID2 — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) September 13, 2023

This is hardly the first time that Cardi B and Offset have packed on the PDA. Earlier this year, the former Migos rapper shared an explicit video on Instagram of him reacquainting himself with his wife’s famous derrière after seemingly spending some time away.

“You happy to see me?” Cardi flirtatiously asked her husband while lying face-down on a bed and jiggling her ass, which was only partially covered by a thong and some leggings that had been pulled down.

Offset, copping a feel of Cardi’s buttocks and slapping them, replied: “Yes, I miss you so much,” prompting a giggle from his wife.

The couple’s sex life made headlines again earlier this month when Cardi B admitted that Offset’s awkwardly-positioned Michael Jackson tattoo, which sits on his stomach, has been affecting her performance when it comes to one specific sex act.

“I really need y’all to see the Michael Jackson tattoo he got on his stomach,” she said during an interview with Hot 97. “I don’t even wanna take it there. I will take it there, but it’s just like, y’all really have to see it.

“Because every single time I, you know like, [imitates oral sex], it just be looking at me. I swear to God. You gotta see that tattoo. The tattoo really be looking at me like, ‘Yeahhhh.’ I’m not capping.”

related news Cardi B Makes ‘Scratch N Sniff’ CDs For Fans By Rubbing Them On Her Boobs September 7, 2023

Outside of the bedroom, the couple are both prepping musical comebacks. Offset announced this week that he’s dropping a new single called “FAN” on Friday (September 15), which will serve as the latest preview of his forthcoming solo album.

A release date or title has yet to be announced, but he recently hinted at it arriving on October 13. Future, Travis Scott, Latto, the late TakeOff and, not least, his wife (who appears on the previously released song “Jealousy”) are expected to feature.

Meanwhile, Cardi is gearing up to release her own long-awaited sophomore album, which she’s promised will drop at some point next year. It’ll serve as the follow-up to her 2018 Grammy-winning debut Invasion of Privacy.