Cardi B has once again handed Tasha K a massive L in a court of law, and the “Entertainment Blogger & the Queen of Exclusive Celebrity News” will have to pony up the whole $4 million in a judgment that the “Bodak Yellow” rapper won against her.

Court documents obtained by HipHopDX reveal that the ruling came in on Friday (October 6). In his motion granting partial summary judgment, Judge Scott Grossman of the Southern District of Florida, Fort Lauderdale division ruled that the Unwine with Tasha K host can stay in her previously-filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy if she so chooses, but that her debt to Cardi B can’t be discharged under the terms of the judgment.

In other words, no matter what happens, Tasha K will have to pay Cardi B what she owes.

“Defendant does not appear to dispute that the awards in the Amended Defamation Judgment made against her individually or jointly and severally are non-dischargeable,” Bardi’s lawyers argued, successfully, in their motion.Check out the ruling below.

Previously, Cardi B had been offered a mere fraction of the total by blogger Tasha K, with Tasha asking to pay the “Bodak Yellow” rapper only $220,000 out of the $3.9 million she owes.

The reason for this, according to Radar Online, was Tasha K’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing. The outlet reports that Tasha K (real name Latasha Kebe) offered Bardi (real name Belcalis Almanzar) that money as part of her proposed repayment plan, which is what’s required to be filed within 30 days of the Chapter 11 filing.

Cardi, for her part, objected to this proposal, claiming that it was Tasha’s own words that caused her to get the debt in the first place. Therefore, she argued, her judgment against the Unwine with Tasha K host must remain intact.

“Defendant was given multiple opportunities to retract the false and defamatory statements and videos, but Defendant steadfastly refused to do so,” read Cardi’s objections to the proposed payment plan, which were filed through her attorney.

Cardi B was previously ordered to halt her collection efforts against Tasha K due to the latter’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing.

The rapper was one of 30 debtors notified about Tasha’s filing. Other parties that were notified included the IRS, the Broward County Tax Collector, the Florida Department of Revenue, and Bank of America.