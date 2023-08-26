Cardi B hasn’t released an album in over five years, but she’s apparently really ready to lock in on her sophomore effort.

In a new interview to accompany her Vogue Mexico cover released on Friday (August 25), the Bronx superstar promised that a project is finally on the way.

“I’m not going to release any more collaborations, I’m going to put out my next solo single,” Cardi said. “Right now I’m working on the cover art and ideas for the next record because it’s definitely coming up.”

She continued: “Everyone always tells me I should put the record out now, they did when I released ‘WAP‘ and when I released ‘Up,’ but I always let them know I’m not going to wait long after all these singles. So stay tuned because it’s coming out very soon.

Since the April 2018 release of her Grammy-winning debut Invasion of Privacy, Cardi B has released one-off singles “Money” in December 2018, “Press” in 2019, “WAP” with Megan Thee Stallion in 2020, “Up” in 2021 and “Hot Shit” with Lil Durk and Kanye West in 2022.

She has also appeared on a handful on guest verses – most recently pairing with upcoming women in rap including GloRilla‘s “Tomorrow 2,” FendiDa Rappa’s “Point Me 2” and Latto‘s “Put It On Da Floor Again.”

In December, Bardi admitted that anxiety was the biggest factor behind her sophomore album delay.

“I’m just a mom and I do have anxiety. I’ve been having a lot of anxiety, because I know right after I drop my album, I have to go out on tour and I have bad separation anxiety from my kids,” she admitted in an Instagram Live.

“When it comes to music and everything, I just be feeling like I don’t be liking anything. I feel like I got so many songs and I don’t like anything. I feel like nothing is good enough… And I got so much money saved up I just be like, ‘Yeah, whatever the fuck.’”

Cardi went on to reveal that music feels like a “job” to her these days, although her recent $1 million, 35-minute performance reminded her how much she loves being on stage.

“Making music to me has become like a job that gives me anxiety because everybody just critiques everything that I do,” she continued. “It just like, sometimes you don’t want to do something that gives you that much anxiety, so I just be freezing myself, but I have to let that go. I have to release more music — I have to go out there.”

Elsewhere in the Vogue Mexico interview, Cardi B mentioned plans to extend into other avenues outside of music, including movies and clothing.

“I also have plans in the world of cinema,” she revealed. “In fact I have plans to do everything I can: fashion, branding, I want to do it all, honey.”

After a couple of small appearances on the silver screen, Cardi B previously tried her hand at taking a lead role in cinema in 2022 – but ended up dropping out just days before the cameras were set to roll. Citing feeling “overextended,” cast and crew were told the production was on pause, never officially putting the kibosh on the project.

It’s unclear if the rapper plans to return to the film.