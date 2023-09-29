Cardi B has openly shared why she has opted to stay away from inserting aspects of her most personal circumstances within in her music.

During an interview on Complex’s Hot Ones, the Bronx rap superstar opened up about her choice to rap about what she wants, rather than what others feel she should be including in her records.

“A lot of people tell me I should put my pain, my struggle, in my music,” Cardi B began. “A lot of my pain, or struggles, or whatever the crap is going on, the masses might not be able to relate. The masses might not be able to relate. Like it’s like, oh my gosh, they’re tearing a new asshole on Twitter on me because I said this, this, and that.”

She continued: “The average person is like, ‘Girl! Shut up! I gotta work at 7 AM in the morning.’ I gotta do this, this, and that. So it’s like, I don’t really like to make music — like I would normally do an intro, like I would just literally like to make my intro of everything — addressing all the bullshit, addressing the bitches, addressing the shit I gotta go through, and then just the whole album, just be about fun.

“I like fun. I like fun. So, I feel like, my intro, it should be like, just me popping my shit, me popping my shit, and then after that, iight let’s pop some puss. Pop my shit, then pop some puss!”

Within the same interview, Cardi also spoke on her difficulties with recording a clean version of her new single “Bongos.”

“It’s annoying! So annoying!” she began. “Like how upset… because I just did it like practically two weeks ago. And I was so over it because you know my new song [‘Bongos’], I be like, ‘N-gga eat this ass like a plum.’ So you know, I’m doing the clean version and I’m like alright, ‘Baby eat it up like a plum!’”

She continued: “And [the label is like], ‘No, you still can’t play that for pop radio.’ And I’m like, ‘Baby eat these peaches and plums.’ And I was so over it! [I was] like, ‘I cannot say that. that’s sounds so corny.’ That sounded like a Kidz Bop, whatever my son [listens to]. But I have no choice so, ‘Baby eat these peaches and plums!’”

The Megan Thee Stallion-assisted “Bongos” debuted at No. 14 on the Hot 100, but has fallen to No. 31 in its second week. However, there may be more to come from the pair, as Meg recently teased a potential EP and tour with Cardi B.

“I literally think that’s the route that we’re going,” she recently told Complex when asked about the prospect of doing a project together. “So I’ve done two songs for her. And now I feel like I’m in a space where I know exactly what songs I want her to do for me. So we’re really building a little EP already.