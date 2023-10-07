Even Cardi B gets in on TikTok hacks now and then, and she recently showed off how one trick to fix an oversized item of clothing worked for her.

Taking to Twitter with a clip that showed the hack in action on Tuesday (October 3), Bardi shared how her team helped fix a dress that was too big at the last minute while she was on the way to see Beyoncé.

“So my stylist wasn’t on the plane with me so Patience and my makeup artist did this TikTok hack to take my dress in,” Cardi wrote. “Would you try this??? Teamwork make the dream work!!!”

The trick involves gathering some the fabric on the inside of the dress and using a ponytail holder to bunch it together. It certainly works, as even Cardi was impressed at the result.

So my stylist wasn’t on the plane with me so Patience and my makeup artist did this TikTok hack to take my dress in… would you try this??? Teamwork make the dream work!!! pic.twitter.com/C4e4HSQscr — Cardi B (@iamcardib) October 3, 2023

The video was filmed two nights prior while Cardi B was on a private jet to Kansas City for the final performance of the Renaissance World Tour in North America.

The outspoken rapper made sure to follow the rules and keep quiet during Beyoncé‘s infamous mute challenge – though she snarled at the fact that others around her didn’t.

Meanwhile, Cardi B has been at the center of many rumors and controversies over the past few months, and now she’s threatening to release information that she says will set the internet ablaze.

The Bronx rap starlet took to Instagram Live on Monday (October 2) and issued a stern warning to her “haters,” saying she will unleash devastating “receipts” if they keep messing with her.

“I will fucking bring this internet into fucking shambles, bitch,” Cardi said. “I been trying not to disappoint my fans because I’ve been trying to be Cardi B, the professional. But Belcalis [her real name], the demon, it be really close to come out. And I don’t want that because I don’t want to disappoint my fans.

“I’ma just say this: people love Cinderella ’til Cinderella get a glass house. To my haters and to y’all muthafuckas that want to see mess, leave me the fuck alone. Because I come with receipts. I come with receipts, years-old receipts.”

She continued: “I got receipts on all you n-ggas and all you bitches. And I will fucking bring this internet into fucking shambles, bitch […] It will be crazy. So let me keep it cute. I have matured. Keep me there. ‘Cause this shit will go down, bitch. I will land a muthafucking helly in this bitch. Facts.

“And I won’t even just say it out my mouth. I literally got real receipts with dates. So leave me because y’all not going to be ready for that. Y’all not going to be ready for nothing. Let me mind my business. Let me keep working. Let me be a mom. Let me keep putting music out.”