NFL and rap fans are convinced that Cardi B and New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs are no longer together just one month after making their relationship Instagram-official. The Grammy-winning rapper has deleted all traces of the NFL star from her social media, sparking speculation on social media.

Barely a month after confirming their relationship through a series of intimate Instagram posts, fans were quick to notice that Cardi B has now scrubbed her page of all traces of Diggs. Photos from New York Knicks games, yacht trips, and their now-famous Met Gala after-party appearance were gone.

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs breakup

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper, 32, deleted all photos of her with the New England Patriots wide receiver over the weekend — prompting breakup rumors to swirl. This has prompted fans to speculate about a breakup after months of flaunting their relationship in front of fans, paparazzi, and Paris backgrounds.

Cardi B made her romance public in June when she posted several affectionate clips of herself and Diggs. However, her sudden Instagram purge has sparked speculation among fans that trouble may be brewing behind the scenes. Photos from New York Knicks games, yacht trips, and their now-famous Met Gala after-party appearance were gone.

Diggs, on the other hand, still has photos of Cardi up on his profile, adding further mystery to the sudden social media move. Diggs has made several appearances on the rapper’s Instagram in recent weeks, with his debut being a loved-up post of the duo on a yacht during their Memorial Day celebration in Miami, Fla. The pair had also recently returned from a romantic getaway to France, during which Diggs rented out the Château de Farcheville castle for her.In videos shared on her Instagram Story on June 24, Cardi B gushed over the athlete’s romantic gesture. “Why this man got us staying in a castle? I’m talking about a real castle,” she said in the clip.On Sunday, the rapper — who is currently in Paris — shared a cryptic post on her Instagram Story in which she told fans she was “sooo tired” — without addressing fan speculation. “Have they broken up already??” one person asked, while another wrote, “Bro didn’t renew the 30 day trial.”

Another penned, “Damn they over already? That was quick,” as a fourth added, “Cardi where Diggs at?”

However, other fans believe that the “Up” rapper may have simply archived her photos to make way for the promotion of her upcoming album “Am I the Drama?” set to be released on Sept. 19. Despite the “Thru Your Phone” rapper’s social media cleanup, the pair still follow each other on the platform.

Cardi B’s timing crucial

The timing of Cardi’s Instagram change stands out because it came right after reports of Diggs going big for a fancy vacation with her. It also comes amid reports that Diggs recently pulled out all the stops for a luxurious romantic retreat with Cardi. According to The Cut, he rented the Château de Farcheville — a castle near Paris that costs about $12,000 a night. It’s got a music room, spa, wine cellar, and more — basically a dream spot for a couple.

The two had been linked as far back as October 2024 but stayed quiet about it for months. They were spotted on Valentine’s Day and then again watching an NBA Playoff game at Madison Square Garden on May 25. But fans didn’t really get confirmation until Cardi’s June posts.

