Cardi B‘s musical success has afforded her the privilege of building a property portfolio, but according to the Bronx superstar, being a landlord isn’t all it’s cracked up to be.

During a recent Instagram Live, the “WAP” hitmaker opened up about the “stress” that she and husband Offset are dealing with thanks to some of their tenants falling behind on their rent.

“We have tenants that haven’t even paid fucking rent for like 9 months!” Cardi B vented. “9 months! And sometimes, we be so busy and our house managers, they’ll be so busy that we like, ‘You know what? Don’t even fucking take them to court because we just be so fucking tired.’ Like, we don’t even have time for that because we be doing so much shit.”

She continued: “People be like, ‘Oh, get property, get property, get property.’ Please, babe. Oh! Let’s not even talk about the Dominican Republic Airbnb that this n-gga bought me. Always something! Please! I don’t want properties as a gift.”

Cardi B added that she and Offset are currently looking to buy a house either in Los Angeles or Miami because they’re tired of renting, but that’s no walk in the park either.

“Right now, one of the biggest things that be stressing us out is our properties,” she admitted. “Whether it’s home properties or investment properties. No, I love me a good fucking Birkin.”

The Dominican Republic Airbnb that Cardi B mentioned was gifted to her by Offset in October 2021 for her 29th birthday.

The former Migos rapper unveiled the surprise at his wife’s star-studded party in L.A., where he got on the mic and played a video presentation of the mansion in her family’s homeland, which is surrounded by palm trees and a rooftop pool.

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper later took to Instagram to express her gratitude for Offset’s thoughtful gesture.

“For a hot minute now I’ve been telling Set that I really want to invest in short term home rental properties in the DR and other Caribbean countries (since people vacation all year around in those locations),” she wrote.

“But I felt like he didn’t agree with me and would rather put money into other investments. Well, I was wrong [partying face emoji] I just can’t believe this [pleading face emoji]! This was sooo amazing to me.

“For one, I’m so happy that you were actually really listening to me and not just smiling and nodding your head so I could stop talkin to you about it [crying laughing emoji]. Two, you don’t think my investment ideas are wack [weary face emoji] and three, I love that you asked my dad to work with you on this.”

She added: “You and my dad (and the [breast-feeding emoji]) are the most important men in my life and it makes me so happy that you guys are close and have your own bond and relationship.”