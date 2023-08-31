Cardi B is not backing down in her quest to collect all the coins owed to her from blogger Tasha K.

According to new documents obtained by Radar Online on Monday (August 28), the Bronx rapper sent subpoenas to all five of Tasha’s current banking institutions, demanding the companies turn over information about her finances.

She also requested “all documents and communications received by or sent to third parties other than the Debtor, including but not limited to the Internal Revenue Service, regarding the Debtor’s finances employment, income, expenses, businesses or business interests.”

The update comes following Tasha K’s bankruptcy declaration – which then resulted in a court order for Cardi B to halt her collection efforts of the $4million owed to her from a lawsuit.

Then on Thursday (August 24), new documents showed that the disgraced blogger attempted to offer the “Bodak Yellow” rapper a mere $220,000 of the millions to call it even. Clearly, Bardi wasn’t rolling.

The Grammy-winning rapper sued the blogger back in 2019 following what she believed was a malicious smear campaign involving several false statements about her, including accusing her of having herpes, using a beer bottle as a sex toy when she was an exotic dancer, working as a prostitute and abusing cocaine.

Bardi was awarded more than $2.5 million in damages and another $1.3 million in legal fees incurred by the rapper when a jury sided with her last January. Per her Chapter 11 filing, though, Tasha lists having only $95 in her Chase Bank account.

A total of her personal property including purses, cars, clothes, engagement ring, and business-related properties all equaled $58,595.56. She currently is not being evicted from her home.

related news Cardi B Putting Pause On Collaborations To Focus On Solo Project August 25, 2023

Tasha K attempted to appeal the decision, but a judge decided to uphold the verdict in March. Cardi admitted the case had led to some mental health issues, telling the jury: “I felt extremely suicidal. I felt defeated and depressed and I didn’t want to sleep with my husband… Only an evil person could do that shit.”

Tasha reportedly admitted she knowingly published lies about the “WAP” rapper because it benefited her YouTube platform’s business interests.

“Defendant Latasha Kebe asks for a new trial, saying that there was insufficient evidence for the jury verdict against her,” the court wrote in March. “But as she all but admits, she didn’t make either of the required post-verdict motions in the district court.

“She never tells us where in the 5500-page record the district court’s alleged errors can be found. Because Kebe’s brief falls well short of what we require, she has abandoned this argument.”