Cardi B has finally broken her silence about her mic-throwing incident in Las Vegas that nearly led to felony charges against her.

In an interview with The Breakfast Club, which dropped on Friday (September 8), the “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker talked about how the incident affected her more deeply than she let on at the time.

“It was a really quick reaction,” she explained. “And let me tell you — I didn’t want to address it, because I thought a bitch gon’ go to jail. But I’m not.

“Let me tell you something: it was hot as fuck. That Vegas heat ain’t no joke. That shit was hot. It was hotter than a muthafucka; so there was a part of the show where I told people, like, you know, ‘Splash me.‘”

She continued: “But even when I told them, ‘Splash me,’ I was like, ‘Be careful with the face. Because the face is beat, bitch.’ So, fucking four songs after — nobody had splashed me, I told y’all to splash me for one little second. So four songs after, which is, I don’t know, 15, 20 minutes after, this bitch threw water and ice on my face. So I just automatically reacted. […]

Adding how she felt by the ordeal, Cardi said she “felt very violated.”

Last month, it was revealed that Cardi B wouldn’t face criminal charges for the microphone toss that happened in Las Vegas, NV in July.

The rapper’s attorneys Drew Findling, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld issued a statement about the incident to TMZ a few days after the incident.

“This afternoon we were notified by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Dept., that as a result of their investigation, there will be NO charges against Cardi,” they said. “On behalf of Cardi, we appreciate the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Dept’s diligent and prompt resolution of this matter.”

The now-dismissed charges stemmed from her performance at an outdoor event at Drai’s Nightclub in Las Vegas when a fan threw a drink at her while she performed “Bodak Yellow.”

This prompted the rapper to angrily launch her microphone into the crowd at the offender, but it’s unclear whether she hit the person who threw the drink on stage.

Cardi B appeared to mouth “jealous-ass bitch!” as the suspected culprit was escorted off the premises. She was later handed the mic back and resumed her performance.

Additional footage of the incident showed Cardi urging fans to throw water on her in between songs as the temperature that day reportedly hit 105 Fahrenheit.