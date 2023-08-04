Cardi B has learned that she will not face battery charges in her pending microphone tossing case in Las Vegas, NV.

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper’s attorneys Drew Findling, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld issued a statement about the incident to TMZ on Thursday (August 3).

“This afternoon we were notified by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Dept., that as a result of their investigation, there will be NO charges against Cardi,” they said. “On behalf of Cardi, we appreciate the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Dept’s diligent and prompt resolution of this matter.”

The now-dismissed charges stemmed from her performance at an outdoor event at Drai’s Nightclub in Las Vegas on Saturday (July 29) when a fan threw a drink at her while she performed “Bodak Yellow.”

This prompted the rapper to angrily launch her microphone into the crowd at the offender, but it’s unclear whether she hit the person who threw the drink on stage.

Cardi B appeared to mouth “jealous-ass bitch!” as the suspected culprit was escorted off the premises. She was later handed the mic back and resumed her performance.

According to TMZ, however, the drink was thrown after Cardi had asked the crowd to “splash” her “pussy” with water.

Additional footage of the incident showed Cardi urging fans to throw water on her in between songs as the temperature that day reportedly hit 105 Fahrenheit.

related news Cardi B Performance Goes Left As She Throws Mic At Fan Who Chucked Drink On Her July 30, 2023

After the incident, a woman reported a battery with the Las Vegas Metro Police Department on Sunday (July 30).

“On July 30, 2023, an individual came into an LVMPD police station to report a battery,” the LVMPD said. “According to the victim, she was attending an event on July 29, 2023, at a property located in the 3500 block of Las Vegas Boulevard.

“During a concert, she was struck by an item that was thrown from the stage.”

Despite the ordeal, the microphone has faced a better fate, as it’s been put up for auction, with all the proceeds set to go to the Wounded Warriors Project and Friendship Circle Las Vegas.

The starting bid on the eBay listing was $500, and as of writing it has grown to a bid of $99,900. Scott added that the mic originally cost $1,000.