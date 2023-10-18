Cardi B has been entangled in a legal battle with a security guard since 2020 over an alleged 2018 attack, but it looks like there may be a light at the end of the tunnel.

According to documents obtained by Radar Online, the Bronx rapper’s legal team informed the court Thursday (October 12) that they have agreed to push the trial until next year in hopes the issue can be worked out in mediation.

In 2020, security guard Emani Ellis filed suit against the “Bongos” rapper for assault, battery and infliction of emotional distress, claiming that she attacked her in Los Angeles in February 2018. Cardi was pregnant with her and Offset‘s first child Kulture at the time, and the incident allegedly went down as she was leaving her obstetrician’s office for a scheduled appointment.

According to Ellis’ filing, Cardi allegedly “scratched her with her fingernail, yelled racial slurs at her and spit on her” after the security guard started recording her. The rapper’s pregnancy had not yet been announced, and as her debut album title suggests, it was an Invasion of Privacy.

Ellis claimed she suffered “physical, emotional, and psychological damages” over the alleged attack. She also claimed she got a scar on her cheek – but had no pictures of her alleged injuries and didn’t seek medical attention. The guard also alleged Cardi “used her celebrity status” to get her fired.

A rep for the medical building denied the allegations, instead stating the security guard was fired for violating the the rapper’s privacy. An eyewitness also told TMZ that though an argument happened, things never got physical and no racial slurs were ever said.

On the other side of the coin, Cardi B is still waiting to be paid the whole $4million judgment that she won against blogger Tasha K.

Court documents obtained by HipHopDX reveal that the ruling came in earlier this month. In his motion granting partial summary judgment, Judge Scott Grossman of the Southern District of Florida, Fort Lauderdale division ruled that the Unwine with Tasha K host can stay in her previously-filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy if she so chooses, but that her debt to Cardi B can’t be discharged under the terms of the judgment.

In other words, no matter what happens, Tasha K will have to pay Cardi B what she owes.

related news Cardi B Is ‘Sexy’ & ‘Snatched’ In New Kim Kardashian SKIMS Campaign October 16, 2023

“Defendant does not appear to dispute that the awards in the Amended Defamation Judgment made against her individually or jointly and severally are non-dischargeable,” Bardi’s lawyers argued successfully in their motion.

Previously, Cardi B had been offered a mere fraction of the total by blogger Tasha K, with Tasha asking to pay the “Bodak Yellow” rapper only $220,000 out of the $3.9 million she owes.

The reason for this, according to Radar Online, was Tasha K’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing. The outlet reports that Tasha K (real name Latasha Kebe) offered Bardi (real name Belcalis Almanzar) that money as part of her proposed repayment plan, which is what’s required to be filed within 30 days of the Chapter 11 filing.

Cardi, for her part, objected to this proposal, claiming that it was Tasha’s own words that caused her to get the debt in the first place. Therefore, she argued, her judgment against the Unwine with Tasha K host must remain intact.