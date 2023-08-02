Cardi B’s microphone that she threw at a fan who splashed her with water has now been put up for auction, with all the proceeds set to go to a few charities.

The microphone in question was used as a projectile by Cardi B at an outdoor daytime party in Las Vegas on Saturday (July 29), with footage from the event showing Bardi, in the midst of performing “Bodak Yellow,” getting soaked with water from a fan in the crowd.

In response, Cardi threw her microphone at the offender and was seen saying something along the lines of “jealous-ass bitch!” as the drink-tosser was escorted off the premises.

Per TMZ, the mic belonged to an audio production company called The Wave in Sin City, with owner Scott Fisher telling the outlet he decided to auction it off to benefit a few of his favorite charities, without elaborating on which charities specifically.

The starting bid on the eBay listing is $500, and as of writing it has grown to a bid of $90,600. Scott added that the mic originally cost $1,000.

Bardi is currently being investigated for battery over the incident, which new footage has shown transpired after she asked the crowd to throw water on her in between songs since it was 105° that day.

Additionally, Cardi’s mic didn’t even hit the right person, with an innocent fan taking a bruising as a result of the rapper’s toss.

“When I’m the one who gets smoked by the microphone but didn’t throw the drink,” the fan, who goes by @paxybabyy, wrote on TikTok. “I’m bruised and sore.”

In another clip, the fan responsible for the drink toss can also be heard profusely apologizing, saying “I’m sorry” over and over again.

Regardless of the bad press, Cardi has been heavily capitalizing off the success of her new single “Jealousy” with her husband Offset.

The track’s music video, which was inspired by the cult classic film Baby Boy and directed by Offset himself, is set in South Central L.A. and shows the married couple fussing and fighting just like Jody (Tyrese Gibson) and Yvette (Taraji P. Henson) did in the aforementioned film.

The track itself was produced by Boi-1da, OZ and Jahaan Sweet, and samples Three 6 Mafia’s 2000 record “Jealous Ass Bitches.” It’ll appear on Offset’s forthcoming solo album, which will also feature heavy-hitters like Future, Travis Scott, Latto, Chloe Bailey and TakeOff.