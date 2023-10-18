Ventricle Health, a virtual platform focused on cardiac care, secured $8 million in seed funding led by RA Capital Management with participation from Waterline Ventures alongside other investors.

The company offers value-based home and virtual cardiology care in support of Accountable Care Organizations, primary care practices and partners in Florida, Texas, Ohio and the Mid-Atlantic region.

The Washington, D.C.-based company will use the funds to expand its heart failure management therapeutic model jointly with value-based care groups and providers.

“It is incredibly exciting to have partners like RA Capital and Waterline make this investment in our mission. Each team brings tremendous clinical and value payment-policy depth from their existing portfolio partner collaborations. Along with our existing investor partners and an amazing team of seasoned value-based clinical operators, their investment will help us accelerate and expand access to a care model that is so urgently needed in the U.S. beyond the markets we are currently serving,” Sean O’Donnell, CEO of Ventricle Health, said in a statement.

Leucine, an AI-enabled platform focused on pharma manufacturing, scored $7 million in a Series A funding round led by strategic investor Ecolab.

The round also included existing investors Axilor Ventures, Techstars, Pravega Ventures, and angels.

Leucine offers an AI-powered workflow compliance platform that the company says “serves as a digital twin of the pharma manufacturing shop floor” with compliance management, performance monitoring and data insights.

The platform can be implemented in eight weeks and utilizes LLMs that digitize paper standard operating procedures into digital formats.

“Our models are trained on a wealth of pharma data, which allows the platform to create custom workflows enriched with GxP compliance measures, enabling us to deliver unparalleled value at breakneck speed,” Vivek Gera, founder and CEO of Leucine, said in a statement.

Ilant Health, a company focused on obesity treatment, announced its launch today with $3 million in funding led by Elina Onitskansky.

Onitskansky previously served as senior vice president and head of strategy at Molina Healthcare, chief growth and strategy officer at Help at Home and senior vice president and as an associate partner in McKinsey’s health care practice.

Ilant works with employers and health plans to offer value-based care through proprietary claims analytics, support-based member tools, and an algorithm that helps determine which treatment will most likely drive positive outcomes. The company also offers access to obesity medicine physicians, nutritionists and mental health practitioners.

“Obesity is incredibly complex–it’s a medical problem, a health equity problem, a bias problem and a cost problem,” Onitskansky said. “We need to get away from simple answers to the obesity epidemic and recognize that the solution needs to be as nuanced and multifaceted as the problem we’re facing.”