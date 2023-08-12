





The Cardinals went viral on Saturday, when they posted a video trolling Russell Wilson after Arizona beat the Broncos Friday night. The video, which included parts of a different viral video where a woman on a plane screamed “that guy is not real” at another passenger, showed Wilson stretching on a plane.

Wilson, of course, was criticized for doing high knees on a four hour plane ride last season when the Broncos flew to London. The Cardinals’ video successfully combined multiple viral moments into one, very clever piece of media, garnering close to 5 million views.

Except, someone didn’t approve of this post, as the Cardinals deleted the video just a few hours after they posted it.

After more 4.8 million views, the @Cardinals have deleted the Russell Wilson trolling video. Wonder who forced them to delete it?https://t.co/IVwWRymfoL More here:https://t.co/kMPuJLkLGm pic.twitter.com/0gDuSVA3TJ — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 12, 2023

The video received a small batch of criticism by those who don’t feel preseason games are important, but not enough to say that there was a significant amount of backlash. Therefore, the decision to delete the video probably came from someone higher than a social media manager.

These two teams don’t play in the regular season this year, so it’s safe to say that this video probably won’t reappear anytime soon.







