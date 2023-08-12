





On an eight-hour flight to London last season, Russell Wilson told reporters that he spent four hours of the international plane ride doing high knees and other physical exercise up-and-down the aisle to rehab a hamstring pull.

Wilson was doing everything in his power to get his body ready to play, but the revelation to reporters became quite the internet meme.

Speaking of internet memes, let’s fast-forward to Friday night. The Broncos faced off against the Cardinals to kick off preseason action. Arizona edged Denver 18–17 in a game in which Wilson completed 7-of-13 pass attempts for 93 yards and a touchdown.

Despite Wilson’s solid effort in his unexpected preseason playing time, the Cardinals snagging the win was just what the doctor ordered for Arizona’s social media team.

The Cardinals posted this tweet in the aftermath of the victory over Denver, combining the viral video of a woman screaming that “that guy is not real” on a flight earlier this summer with a depiction of Wilson working out on the plane.

The mocking of Denver’s quarterback is something he’s not likely to soon forget, but time will tell whether he’ll make the rest of the league pay for all of the mocking over the last year.







