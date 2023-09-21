





At least five Louisville football players came to the rescue of a crash that occurred near L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium that resulted in one car overturning on Monday afternoon.

It’s unknown at this time which players helped the car crash victims, although a Louisville spokesperson stated that junior wide receiver Jadon Thompson was one of them, per The Associated Press.

The Louisville Metro police posted a video thanking the players on Thursday. The video posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, shows the players flipping the car upright in the middle of the road. The LMPD ended the video with a simple message that sums up the act very well: “Teamwork makes the dream work.”

The video blurred the accident happening, but LMPD stated that one person in the accident had minor injuries and will be O.K.

The Louisville football account later reposted the video saying “Proud of our guys & thankful everyone is okay.”

The 3–0 Cardinals will host Boston College on Saturday.







