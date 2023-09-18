Cardiology care platform CardioOne, a company built through Redesign Health, announced it is partnering with healthcare providers Cardiac Associates of New Jersey, Twin Hearts in Florida and Corrieius Cardiology in Pennsylvania, as well as subscription-based cardiology resources company MedAxiom.

Texas-based CardioOne is a cardiology-focused care delivery enablement platform that offers technology and administrative support to independent cardiologists moving into the value-based care space. The company has existing partnerships with practices in Texas and Maryland.

It also announced it had raised nearly $8 million in funding.

“Our vision is to advance the success of independent cardiologists and help them lead the way into new value-based care models. We’re seeing a growing desire among cardiologists to be independent and shift to value-based care,” Dr. Jasen Gunderson, CEO and cofounder of CardioOne, told MobiHealthNews in an email. “CardioOne provides these cardiologists the resources they need so they can focus on delivering the best outcomes for their patients while expanding their practices and staying true to their passion.”

THE LARGER TREND

Redesign Health, which helps build, launch and find funding for digital health startups, is behind several other digital health companies.

It built senior-assistance company DUOS, which has raised over $33 million in funding as of June, and digital metabolic health company Calibrate, which in 2021 scored $22.5 million in Series A funding and $100 million in Series B funding.

Women’s healthcare platform Iron Health was also launched out of Redesign. The New York-based company allows obstetrician-gynecologists to connect their patients with primary and other specialty care. It launched earlier this year with $4.5 million in seed funding.

Digital health companies offering virtual cardiology services, aside from CardioOne, include virtual cardiology care platform Heartbeat Health, virtual specialty care company Story Health, and Ultromics, maker of an AI-supported cardiac decision support tool.