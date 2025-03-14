An engineer applies scientific principles to design, build, and test machines, systems, or structures to meet specific needs. They follow the steps of the engineering design process to ensure their designs work as planned while meeting a variety of requirements, including size, weight, safety, and cost.

NASA hires several types of engineers to help tackle a range of missions. Whether it’s creating quieter supersonic aircraft, building powerful space telescopes to study the cosmos, or developing spacecraft to take humanity to the Moon, Mars, and beyond, NASA pushes the boundaries of engineering, giving us greater knowledge of our universe and a better quality of life here on Earth.

Aerospace engineer: Applies engineering principles to design hardware and software specific to flight systems for use in Earth’s atmosphere or in space.

Chemical engineer: Uses chemistry to conduct research or develop new materials.

Civil engineer: Designs human-made structures, such as launch pads, test stands, or a future lunar base.

Electrical engineer: Specializes in the design and testing of electronics such as computers, motors, and navigation systems.

Mechanical engineer: Designs and tests mechanical equipment and systems, such as rocket engines, aircraft frames, and astronaut tools.

High school is the perfect time to build a solid foundation of science and math skills through challenging academic courses as well as extracurricular activities, such as science clubs, robotics teams, or STEM camps in your area. You can also start researching what type of engineering is right for you, what colleges offer those engineering programs, and what you need to do to apply to those colleges.

Engineering roles typically require at least a bachelor’s degree.

Looking for some engineering experiences you can try right away? NASA STEM offers hands-on activities for a variety of ages and skill levels. Engineering includes iteration – repeating something and making changes in an effort to learn more and improve the process or the design. When you try these activities, make a small change each time you repeat the process, and see whether your design improves.

NASA’s student challenges and competitions give teams the opportunity to gain authentic experience by taking on some of the technological challenges of spaceflight and aviation.

NASA also offers paid internships for U.S. citizens aged 16 and up. Interns work on real projects with the guidance of a NASA mentor. Internship sessions are held each year in spring, summer, and fall; visit NASA’s Internships website to learn about important deadlines and current opportunities.

“A lot of people think that just because they are more artistic or more creative, that they’re not cut out for STEM fields. But in all honesty, engineers and scientists have to be creative and have to be somewhat artistic to be able to come up with new ideas and see how they can solve the problems in the world around them.” – Sam Zauber, wind tunnel test engineer

Heather Oravec Aerospace and Geotechnical Research Engineer

“Joining clubs and participating in activities that pique your interests is a great way to develop soft skills – like leadership, communication, and the ability to work with others – which will prepare you for future career opportunities.” – Estela Buchmann, navigation, guidance, and control systems engineer