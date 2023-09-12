If your loved one has relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM), it means the cancer has either come back or isn’t reacting to the treatment. Here are some ways you can offer support to help your loved one manage life with RRMM.

“One of the most helpful things a caregiver can do is stay informed,” says Ashley Rosko, MD, a hematologist at the Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center’s James Cancer Hospital.

Myeloma is a marathon, not a sprint, so it’s essential that caregivers take care of themselves. That includes taking time for your own activities and asking for help from friends or family.

Get the facts on what it means to have RRMM. Learn about treatments, side effects, and recovery. This can be a big help if your loved one feels overwhelmed by the diagnosis and all the treatment choices.

Ask your loved one’s care team for educational materials on RRMM. You can also find information online and in the multiple myeloma peer community.

“National societies like the Multiple Myeloma Resource Foundation (themmrf.org) and the International Myeloma Society (myelomasociety.org) provide good patient education material. In-person conferences can also be a good resource,” says Amrita Krishnan, MD, a multiple myeloma specialist at City of Hope Orange County, in Irvine, CA.