Davide Ancelotti is set for his first job as full-time head coach. Getty

Botafogo are set to unveil Davide Ancelotti as the club’s new head coach, sources have told ESPN.

Davide, who is the son of recently appointed Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti, has agreed a contract with Botafogo until December 2026.

It will be his first senior managerial job having worked before as an assistant to his father at Bayern Munich, Napoli, Everton and most recently Real Madrid.

Davide, 35, was Botafogo owner John Textor’s top candidate to replace the departed Renato Paiva.

The Portuguese coach stepped down on June 30 following Botafogo’s 1-0 defeat to Brazilian rivals Palmeiras in the round of 16 at the FIFA Club World Cup.

Since leaving Madrid at the end of the season, Davide had been linked with Glasgow Rangers and newly promoted Serie A side Pisa.

His first game in charge could be on Saturday when Botafogo visits Vasco da Gama. Botafogo are eighth in the league standings, six points adrift of leaders Flamengo.

ESPN’s Adriana Garcia helped with the translation of this story.