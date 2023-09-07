Key events Show key events only Please turn on JavaScript to use this feature

“I’m feeling really comfortable playing on this court, playing in New York,” Alcaraz says. “I’m feeling great physically. I’m feeling strong enough mentally. I think I’m really to play a great battle against Medvedev in the semi-final.” Carlos Alcaraz will play in the US Open semi-finals for the second straight year. Photograph: Elsa/Getty Images

“We are really, really happy to have him back,” says Alcaraz of Zverev, whose injury at last year’s Roland Garros sidelined him for eight months and saw him drop from world No 2 to outside the top 20. “I remember the last time I played against him was in Madrid this year,” Alcaraz says. “He said that he wasn’t ready to play at his best and he wasn’t ready to be there. I was sad about it because we’ve had big fights, played in big matches. Of course, seeing him in the quarter-finals of a grand slam again, playing his best, I’m so, so happy for him. He was working really, really hard to come back at his best. Finally, we all see him showing his best tennis on the court.”

Alcaraz wins 6-3, 6-2, 6-4! Third set: Alcaraz 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 Zverev Alcaraz closes in style, racing to a 40-15 advantage before uncorking a 116mph serve out wide on match point that Zverev can’t return into the court. And it’s over after exactly two and a half hours. Alcaraz wasn’t even close to his best tonight, but it was more than enough to brush aside one of the world’s best players in straight sets and book passage to the last four at Flushing Meadows. Carlos Alcaraz celebrates Wednesday’s win over Alexander Zverev. Photograph: Danielle Parhizkaran/USA Today Sports Updated at 23.58 EDT

Alcaraz breaks in ninth game of third set! Third set: *Alcaraz 6-3, 6-2, 5-4 Zverev (*denotes next server) Zverev double-faults to open the all-important ninth game. Alcaraz follows with an unforced error for 15-all, but rattles off two quick points for his fourth break-point chance of the night. And he converts it with a forehand winner! A devastating blow for Zverev! Alcaraz to serve to place in the US Open semi-finals after the changeover.

Third set: Alcaraz 6-3, 6-2, 4-4 Zverev* (*denotes next server) A bit of a scratchy service game for Alcaraz, who made a couple more errors and double-faulted for deuce, but he holds for 4-all. Still on serve in the third.

Third set: *Alcaraz 6-3, 6-2, 3-4 Zverev (*denotes next server) Zverev opens with a 120mph ace out wide, then quickly finds himself under pressure again at 30-all. But he’s follows with two quick points for the hold, capping it with an overhand winner into an open court. Still on serve in the third.

Third set: Alcaraz 6-3, 6-2, 3-3 Zverev* (*denotes next server) Alcaraz opens with a crowd-pleasing forehand volley winner, while Zverev responds with a forehand winner of his own for 15-all. He’s then pushed to 30-all before winning a pair of staccato points behind a booming first serve to hold and stay on serve in the third set.

Third set: *Alcaraz 6-3, 6-2, 2-3 Zverev (*denotes next server) A straightforward hold of serve for Zverev, who is soldiering on as the match enters its third hour. Alexander Zverev serves to Carlos Alcaraz during Wednesday’s match. Photograph: Elsa/Getty Images

Third set: Alcaraz 6-3, 6-2, 2-2 Zverev* (*denotes next server) Another loose service game from Alcaraz, who takes the first point but makes three straight errors including a double fault for 15-40. Two break-point chances for Zverev. Alcaraz saves the first with a nifty drop-shot winner, then the second with a 112mph ace that Zverev can’t handle. Deuce. From there Zverev mixes in his 28th and 29th unforced errors to hand Alcaraz the hold.

Third set: *Alcaraz 6-3, 6-2, 1-2 Zverev (*denotes next server) Zverev holds at love for the first time all night, pounding his fourth and fifth aces along the way,

Third set: Alcaraz 6-3, 6-2, 1-1 Zverev* (*denotes next server) Alcaraz hits a 104mph serve that Zverev can’t get a racket on. Zverev, now moving more gingerly, is looking at his box and pointing as his groin. Nevertheless, he’s able to take advantage of a flurry of unforced errors for 30-40. A break-point chance for Zverev, only his third of the night. And Alcaraz quickly erases it with a well-placed serve for deuce. From there he’s able to hold with a couple of deft volleys.

Third set: *Alcaraz 6-3, 6-2, 0-1 Zverev (*denotes next server) Yet another 30-all service game for Zverev, who hasn’t made things easy on himself. But he’s able to hold comfortably from there to get on the board in set three.

Zverev has taken a medical time out. He disappeared into the tunnel immediately after the second set ended, but he’s back on court roughly seven and a half minutes later and ready to pitch his last stand.

Alcaraz wins second set, 6-2! Second set: Alcaraz 6-3, 6-2 Zverev Alcaraz coolly serves it out, crunching his third ace of the night along the way. He’s one set from a return to the US Open semi-finals and a Friday date with Daniil Medvedev. Carlos Alcaraz has taken the first two sets from Alexander Zverev in their US Open quarter-final. Photograph: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images Updated at 22.54 EDT

Alcaraz breaks in seventh game of second set! Second set: *Alcaraz 6-3, 5-2 Zverev (*denotes next server) Yet another 30-all service game for Zverev. He wins the next point, but Alcaraz responds with a dazzling forehand passing winner after a Federer-like point construction over a 14-shot rally. Insane. Deuce. And a poor time for Zverev’s second double fault of the match, which gives Alcaraz another break-point chance. And the Spaniard converts, ripping a forehand winner to cap a 10-shot exchange to go up a double break. Alcaraz to serve for a two-sets-to-none lead after the change of ends! Updated at 22.44 EDT

Second set: Alcaraz 6-3, 4-2 Zverev* (*denotes next server) Alcaraz opens with a 128mph ace before breezing through another service game. He’s two games from a two-sets-to-none lead. Updated at 22.44 EDT

Second set: *Alcaraz 6-3, 3-2 Zverev (*denotes next server) For the sixth time in seven service games, Zverev is pushed to 30-all. But he’s able to hold comfortably from there and stay within contact of the Spaniard. Updated at 22.43 EDT

Second set: Alcaraz 6-3, 3-1 Zverev* (*denotes next server) Alcaraz consolidates the break, but not before facing a couple of deuce points. It’s worth noting the conditions have softened quite a bit since the top of tonight’s night session: we’re down to 84F (29C) with 60% humidity. The USTA has released this statement on the spectator medical incident earlier tonight: During the first game of the Keys-Vondrousova match in Arthur Ashe Stadium, a fan experienced a medical incident. US Open medical team members stabilized the fan immediately. It was determined that the fan had a prior medical condition, and the incident was not heat-related. The fan was taken for further assessment on site and safely discharged. Updated at 22.43 EDT

Alcaraz breaks in third game of second set! Second set: *Alcaraz 6-3, 2-1 Zverev (*denotes next server) Zverev is pushed to 30-all on his serve for the fifth time in six service games tonight. He then makes an error off the backhand to gift Alcaraz his second break-point chance of the night and Alcaraz coverts it with a sharply angled backhand winner from the baseline that concludes a positively sublime, hyperkinetic four-shot exchange. Simply extraordinary. Hard times for Alexander Zverev at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Photograph: Geoff Burke/USA Today Sports Updated at 22.53 EDT

Second set: Alcaraz 6-3, 1-1 Zverev* (*denotes next server) Another stress-free hold for Alcaraz, who’s won 12 of the last 13 points on his serve. Updated at 22.43 EDT

Second set: *Alcaraz 6-3, 0-1 Zverev (*denotes next server) More pressure on a Zverev service game as he misfires a backhand then double-faults for 30-all, but he responds with a 132mph service winner down the middle and an overhand forehand winner to hold. Updated at 22.43 EDT

Alcaraz wins first set, 6-3! First set: Alcaraz 6-3 Zverev Alcaraz wastes no time closing out the set, ratting off four quick points in succession including a 110mph ace out wide. Alcaraz only got 20 of 37 first serves in (54%) and hit more unforced errors (12) than winners (seven), but he played his best on the most important points and that was all the difference. Carlos Alcaraz has taken the first set in Wednesday’s quarter-final match against Alexander Zverev at the US Open. Photograph: Danielle Parhizkaran/USA Today Sports Updated at 22.09 EDT

Alcaraz breaks in eighth game of first set! First set: *Alcaraz 5-3 Zverev (*denotes next server) Zverev opens with a sizzling 122mph ace then wins the next point for 30-love, but follows with his 11th, 12th and 13th unforced errors to go break point down for the first time tonight. And Alcaraz converts it! He pushes Zverev off the court with a huge forehand then slams home an overhand for the break of serve!

First set: Alcaraz 4-3 Zverev* (*denotes next server) Alcaraz makes his 11th and 12th unforced errors (against four winners) to go down love-30, but wins three quick points behind well-placed first serves for 40-30. Zverev rips a forehand that Alcaraz can’t handle for deuce. Alcaraz steals a point on a serve-and-volley for game point, but Zverev noses it back to deuce with a forehand volley winner, his first point at net of the evening. Zverev then smacks a terrific return winner off a 106mph second serve for the first break point of the match on either side, but he squanders it with a netted backhand. Zverev earns a second break-point chance moments later and Zverev wastes that one, too, with another backhand error from the baseline. Alcaraz holds from there in the longest game of the match so far: 14 points over nearly 10 minutes.

First set: *Alcaraz 3-3 Zverev (*denotes next server) More pressure on Zverev’s serve after Alcaraz hits a backhand passing winner for love-15. Zverev crunches a 130mph ace out wide for 15-all but misfires on a forehand for 15-30. The crowd swells. But Alcaraz misses a long-distance dropshot on the next point for 30-all and Zverev is able to hold from there. Alexander Zverev returns a shot to Carlos Alcaraz during Wednesday’s match. Photograph: Frank Franklin II/AP Updated at 22.10 EDT

First set: Alcaraz 3-2 Zverev* (*denotes next server) Alcaraz races out to 40-love, then misses a drop shot from the baseline wide by an inch, before hitting a pretty backhand volley winner on the approach that Zverev can barely get a racket on. The defending champion is making his opponent run. It’s a sound strategy given the elephant in the room: Zverev has spent nearly twice as much time on court (14h15m) as has Alcaraz (8h36m).

First set: *Alcaraz 2-2 Zverev (*denotes next server) Zverev rattles off four rapid-fire points to hold from love-15 down. He’s gotten 8 of 11 first serves in (73%) and won 6 of 8 first-serve points.

First set: Alcaraz 2-1 Zverev* (*denotes next server) Another 30-all service game thanks to a pair of Alcaraz unforced errors off the forehand side. The Spaniard wins a cheap point behind a 126mph serve to the body, Alcaraz misfires again with a backhand for deuce. A tense moment early but he’s able to hold comfortably from there.

First set: *Alcaraz 1-1 Zverev (*denotes next server) Alcaraz returns the favor and puts a squeeze on Zverev’s serve, winning the first point with a backhand winner at the end of another lengthy rally before pushing it to 30-all. But Zverev follows with an unreturnable second serve followed by a 129mph ace down the middle to hold. The 12th-seeded German got five of six first serves in during his opening service game. That’s a good sign.

First set: Alcaraz 1-0 Zverev* (*denotes next server) Alcaraz double-faults to open the match and Zverev gets it to 30-all. But the top-seeded Spaniard wins the next point with a forehand at the net, then uncorks a classy baseline passing shot winner to settle a 15-shot rally – punctuating it with a fist pump to the crowd – and close out the hold. It should be noted that Alcaraz has his left upper thigh taped up, as he did for his practice session on Ashe a few hours ago, but he’s said that it’s a precautionary measure and not for an injury.

Alcaraz and Zverev are finishing their warm-ups. We should be under way shortly and we’ll pick it up with game-by-game commentary from here.

Good on Madison Keys. The 28-year-old from Illinois, seeded 17th in the women’s draw, saved all nine break points she faced and converted each of the three she earned to keep alive the prospect of an all-American final on Saturday against Coco Gauff, who demolished Jelena Ostapenko yesterday afternoon. Keys, whose run to the 2017 US Open final remains her career-best performance at a major, has largely flown under the radar in Flushing Meadows thanks to the outsized media attention on Gauff. No longer. Madison Keys, right, embraces Marketa Vondrousova after their US Open quarter-final match. Photograph: Al Bello/Getty Images

Prelude Hello and welcome to Arthur Ashe Stadium for tonight’s quarter-final clash between Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev. We’ve got a jewel of a nightcap ahead as the top seed and defending US Open champion meets the runner-up from three years ago for a place in the last four against Daniil Medvedev, who saw off Andrey Rublev in straight sets earlier today. The 20-year-old Alcaraz, who captured his first career grand slam title here last year, has won 48 of 52 of his service games (92%), saved 16 of 20 break points (80%) while converting 19 of 50 break chances (38%) on his run to the last eight. He’s advanced to this stage or better in all three of his appearances at Flushing Meadows, making him the second man in the Open era to reach three US Open quarter-finals before turning 21. (Andre Agassi was the first.) Zverev, the 26-year-old from Germany seeded 12th, is still gaining confidence in his ankle following an injury at last year’s French Open that sidelined him for eight months, but turned in a vintage performance in Monday’s five-set win over sixth-seeded Jannik Sinner that ended at 1.40am on Tuesday morning. He reached his first and only major final in New York three years ago, when he twice came within two points of the title against Dominic Thiem only to succumb in a final-set tiebreaker. He’s two wins away from a chance to reverse that greatest heartbreak, an opportunity that means all the more after last year’s choppy waters. Madison Keys has just finished off a 6-1, 6-4 win over Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova in the first match of tonight’s night session, which means Alcaraz and Zverev should be on the court for their warm-ups in about 15 minutes.