The level of Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner’s tennis is so high that they would both be favourites to beat Rafael Nadal “at his best,” John McEnroe has claimed.

Alcaraz and Sinner delivered one of the French Open’s greatest-ever finals on Sunday as the Spaniard outlasted his rival in a five-set thriller to claim his fifth Grand Slam — doing so at the exact same age as Nadal: 22 years, one month and three days. Sinner, just a year Alcaraz’s elder at 23, already has two Slams to his name and the pair have won seven of the last eight majors.

Nadal went on to claim 22 major titles (including a record 14 at Roland Garros) in a remarkable career that ended in November last year.

But McEnroe told TNT Sports: “You took a look at them bringing their A-game right now — I’m saying Sinner and Alcaraz against Nadal on clay — you would make a serious argument with both guys that they would be favoured to beat Nadal, at his best.

“Do I think they’re going to reach, 20, 24 titles either one of them? No. Because I think that plateau is so hard it’s almost impossible; there’s more depth in the game, bigger hitters, and more things happen.

John McEnroe has said that both Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner could beat Rafael Nadal at his best. Robert Szaniszlo/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Editor’s Picks 2 Related

“But these two guys right now, it’s like when you watch the NBA and you say nobody could be better than Michael Jordan. The tennis level right now is higher than I’ve ever seen.”

In the first major final between two men born in the 2000s, Alcaraz saved three match points on his way to a 4-6 6-7(4) 6-4 7-6(3) 7-6(10-2) victory and continue his dominance over Sinner. It also ended the Italian’s 20-match winning run in Grand Slams.

“I’m just really happy to be able to make history with you in this tournament,” Alcaraz told Sinner.

“I’m sure you’re going to be champion not once, but many times. It’s a privilege to share the court with you in every tournament, making history with you.”