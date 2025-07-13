Carlos Alcaraz is on the verge of a career milestone at Wimbledon.

On Friday, Alcaraz, 22, defeated Taylor Fritz in the semifinal 6-4, 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (6) to inch closer to achieving a rare feat — winning his sixth Grand Slam title and joining an exclusive club of players to win three consecutive Wimbledon championships.

The No. 2-seeded Alcaraz will face the top-seeded Jannik Sinner, who beat 24-time major champion Novak Djokovic in straight sets 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 to advance to Sunday’s final.

Alcaraz’s win over Fritz extended his win streak to 24.

“Not thinking about the winning streak. Not thinking about the results at all. Thinking about … my dream,” Alcaraz said. “Right now, I don’t want to think about Sunday, to be honest. I just want to enjoy this moment, enjoy that I qualified [for] another final.”

Carlos Alcaraz is a #Wimbledon finalist for the THIRD YEAR IN A ROW 😮 The two-time defending champion defeats Taylor Fritz 6-4, 5-7, 6-3, 7-6(6) to put one hand on the Gentlemen’s Singles Trophy – and Centre Court ROARS for the Spaniard 🇪🇸 Utterly sensational. pic.twitter.com/Twy6y6vK6V — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 11, 2025

If Alcaraz defeats Sinner, he will join seven others who have won three consecutive Wimbledon titles. Here is a look at the Wimbledon three-peat club in the Open Era. Special mention to Billie Jean King, whose first two titles in her Wimbledon three-peat came before the Open Era.

Novak Djokovic

Title streak: 2018-2022

Novak Djokovic’s three-peat campaign ended his two-year Grand Slam hiatus. Simon Bruty/Any Chance/Getty Images

Djokovic won four consecutive Wimbledon titles. His first occurred in 2018, when he swept Kevin Anderson 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 (3) for his fourth career title. Prior to that, he hadn’t won a Grand Slam title since the French Open in 2016.

In 2019, Djokovic faced Roger Federer in the final. The match came down to a fifth-set tiebreaker, a first in a men’s final at the four Grand Slams. Djokovic held on 7-6 (5), 1-6, 7-6 (4), 4-6, 13-12 (3). Due to COVID-19, there was no 2020 competition, but he still held his ground in 2021, defeating Matteo Berrettini 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 for his third straight Wimbledon title.

Roger Federer

Title streak: 2003-2007

Federer won five Wimbledon titles in a row before Rafael Nadal snapped his streak in 2008. He had his first televised match in 2003, when he was 17 years old. He reached the final, where he faced Mark Philippoussis, defeating him 7-6 (5), 6-2, 7-6 (3). In 2004, Federer faced Andy Roddick, who was expected to be one of his toughest obstacles for the title. After losing the first set to Roddick, Federer prevailed 4-6, 7-5, 7-6 (3), 6-4.

But that wasn’t the end. Federer faced Roddick again in the 2005 Wimbledon finals, and Federer defeated him in straight sets 6-2, 7-6 (2), 6-4.

Pete Sampras

Title streak: 1993-1995, 1997-2000

Sampras had a golden year in 1993, when he won Wimbledon for his first Grand Slam title then he added the US Open crown. In his first Wimbledon final in 1993, he defeated Jim Courier 7-6, 7-6, 3-6, 6-3 before beating Goran Ivanišević in straight sets in 1994, 7-6, 7-6, 6-0. However, Sampras didn’t sweep the majors that year. In 1995, the two-time defending Wimbledon champion beat Boris Becker 6-7, 6-2, 6-4, 6-2 before winning the US Open.

Sampras won the US Open in 1996, but he lost to Richard Krajicek in the Wimbledon quarterfinals in three sets 7-5, 7-6, 6-4.

Then, Sampras began his vengeance tour for another three-peat.

He started by beating Cédric Pioline in the 1997 Wimbledon final 6-4, 6-2, 6-4. Sampras had a rematch against Ivanišević in 1998 when Sampras lost the first and fourth sets but bounced back to win 6-7 (2), 7-6 (9), 6-4, 3-6, 6-2. Sampras completed his second three-peat, winning 6-3, 6-4, 7-5 over Andre Agassi in 1999.

Steffi Graf

Steffi Graf won seven Wimbledon Ladies’ Singles titles. Focus on Sport/Getty Images

Title streak: 1991-1993

Graf won seven Wimbledon singles titles. She won her first in 1988 and claimed another the next year before losing to Zina Garrison in 1990. In 1991, Graf began her quest after beating Gabriela Sabatini 6-4, 3-6, 8-6 for her third Wimbledon title. The next year, Graf beat Monica Seles 6-2, 6-1 before completing her three-peat against Jana Novotná 7-6, 1-6, 6-4 in 1993.

Björn Borg

Title streak: 1976-1980

Borg’s Wimbledon streak was a historic run that marked him as one of the greatest ever. In 1976, he won the Wimbledon title without dropping a set. He was the fourth person to achieve the feat since the Challenge Round was abolished in 1922. In the final, Borg defeated Ilie Năstase 6-4, 6-2, 9-7. In 1977, Borg beat Jimmy Conners 3-6, 6-2, 6-1, 5-7, 6-4, a match that still haunts Conners. In their rematch the following year, Borg emerged again, beating Conners 6-2, 6-2, 6-3 for his three-peat.

Martina Navratilova

Title streak: 1982-1987

Navratilova won the title at Wimbledon nine times from 1978 through 1990. She began her three-peat in 1982, when she beat Chris Evert 6-1, 3-6, 6-2 before defeating Andrea Jaeger 6-0, 6-3 in 1983. Navratilova faced Evert again in the 1984 Wimbledon final, where Navratilova won 7-6, 6-2. She extended her Wimbledon run to six straight titles, with wins over Evert in 1985, Hana Mandlíková in 1986 and Graf in ’87.