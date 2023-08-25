The legendary musician Carlos Santana is being hit with backlash after he dared to defy the woke left by declaring that “a woman is a woman and a man is a man” at a recent concert.

Video Released: Carlos Santana Sparks Controversy by Speaking Out About What Makes a Woman a Woman and Man a Man. Video has surfaced from a recent concert in Atlantic City, New Jersey, where Carlos Santana makes a statement that many people view as transphobic. Santana stated:… pic.twitter.com/UeqoobYy2g — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) August 24, 2023

‘When God Made You And Me…’

While performing in Atlantic City, New Jersey last month, Santana spoke out against the transgender ideologies that have become prevalent in this country. Though he made these comments during a concert on July 28, the clip of his remarks only surfaced on social media this week, according to Fox News.

“When God made you and me, before we came out of the womb, you know who you are and what you are,” Santana said. “Later on, when you grow out of it, you see things, and you start believing that you could be something that sounds good, but you know it ain’t right.”

“Because a woman is a woman and a man is a man. That’s it,” he added. “Whatever you want to do in the closet, that’s your business. I’m OK with that.”

Santana went on to defend the comedian Dave Chappelle, who has also faced backlash from the left for comments he’s made about transgenderism.

“I am like this with my brother Dave Chappelle,” Santana stated.

LEGEND CARLOS SANTANA STOPPED HIS SHOW TO SPEAK OUT AGAINST GENDER IDEOLOGY!!! pic.twitter.com/vVOpO4V8Mt — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) August 25, 2023

Social Media Users Respond – Santana Issues Statement

The Washington Examiner reported that the backlash from the woke mob for this was swift.

“Such a legendary artist having to spread this hate for what,” one social media commented, with another adding, “He’s over … well he actually never started.”

Others, however, voiced their support for Santana.

“So relieved he didn’t fall into the woke crap. Legend,” one person commented, with another supporter adding, “He isn’t wrong.”

“He is preaching truth and nothing less than that, you know what you are naturally,” commented a third user. “So spare me all this identity theft, you all are doing.”

On Thursday, Santana issued a statement to Billboard in which he defended these comments.

“Here is my personal goal that I strive to achieve every day. I want to honor and respect all person’s ideals and beliefs whether they are LGBTQ or not,” he said. “This is the planet of free will and we have all been given this gift.”

“I will now pursue this goal to be happy and have fun, and for everyone to believe what they want and follow in your hearts without fear,” he continued. “It takes courage to grow and glow in the light that you are and to be true, genuine, and authentic. We grow and learn to shine our light with Love and compliments. Have a glorious existence. Peace.”

Santana Apologizes

KTLA reported that on Thursday night, however, Santana posted an apology to Facebook that appears to have since been deleted.

“I am sorry for my insensitive comments,” he wrote. “They don’t reflect that I want to honor and respect all person’s ideals and beliefs. I realize that what I said hurt people and that was not my intent. I sincerely apologize to the transgender community and everyone I offended.”

On Friday morning, Santana took to Facebook once again to write, “The energy of consciousness generates its own kind. Hate begets hate. Love begets love.”

Based Carlos Santana: “When God made you and me, before we came out of the womb, you know who you are and what you are. A woman is a woman and a man is a man.” pic.twitter.com/B9IHgluows — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) August 24, 2023

It’s unfortunate that we live in a time when simply declaring that “a woman is a woman and a man is a man” is seen as a cancellable offense. We’re glad to see that Santana appears to have deleted his apology, and we hope that he doesn’t cave to the woke mob moving forward.