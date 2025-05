Sikma, owner of MGS Florals Inc., about 25 kilometres south of Woodstock, Ont., says the government’s old, mostly paper-based system seemed to work fine, with her import broker taking care of most of the red tape. The new online system, CBSA’s Assessment and Revenue Management (CARM) has left her trying to sort through a 10-page memo in her new portal and an import tax bill of $2,494.27.