



Often, to get something for free on a cruise, you have to be a member of the cruise line’s loyalty program (or casino loyalty program).

Earning free rewards usually requires sailing frequently or spending a significant amount of money in the onboard casino.

On Carnival cruise ships, once you have a few sailings under your belt as a member of the cruise line’s VIFP Club loyalty program, you can start redeeming rewards during your cruises like a complimentary 1.5 liter-bottle of water. Other perks become available as you continue to sail and advance to higher levels of the VIFP Club.

But besides redeeming VIFP rewards, if you plan ahead, you can also take advantage of one special free wine offer. This lesser-known Carnival cruise perk is available to any adult sailing on any Carnival cruise ship, no matter what their status in the cruise line’s loyalty program.

Carnival Cruise Line Brand Ambassador John Heald recently highlighted it on his popular Facebook page where he answers questions and shares helpful information for Carnival cruisers every day.

Carnival’s free wine offer is available in its steakhouse and other specialty dining restaurants. Image source: Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line offers free wine deals in specialty dining restaurants

“Thousands of votes in and it seems [many] people enjoy a complimentary bottle of wine on the first night of the cruise at the Fahrenheit 555 Steakhouse,” Heald noted about recent passenger poll he took on his Facebook page.

Comments on the poll also revealed that many other cruisers — even some who sail frequently — were unaware of this and other wine deals available for Carnival’s specialty dining restaurants, so Heald detailed them for his followers.

Heald explained that passengers who make a reservation to dine in Carnival’s Steakhouse and select other specialty dining restaurants on the first night of their cruise can enjoy one free bottle of house wine for every two passengers who are 21 or older.

The offer applies to all Steakhouse, Rudi’s Seagrill, Il Viaggio, JiJi Asian Kitchen, and Cucina del Capitano specialty dining restaurants with the exception of Cucina del Capitano on Carnival Mardi Gras, Carnival Celebration, and Carnival Jubilee.

Passengers who prefer premium wine can choose to enjoy a 50% discount on bottles of wines listed under $100 instead. This 50% discount offer applies during the first and second night of the cruise in the Steakhouse, Rudi’s Seagrill, and Il Viaggio restaurants on any Carnival ship.

If you plan to take advantage of one of these wine deals during your cruise, make sure to ask your server about it and confirm the details before placing your order.

Other ways to save on wine on Carnival cruises

Many Carnival cruisers who are wine lovers appreciate the fact that they can pair these specialty dining wine deals with other ways to avoid paying a premium for wine on board.

Although passengers aren’t allowed to bring their own beer or liquor on board, Carnival allows passengers to bring one sealed 750-ml bottle of wine per person.

“Love my wine! We bring our two bottles and also go to the steakhouse the first night. It’s wonderful to sit on the balcony at night and enjoy the view of the ocean, moon and stars while sipping a nice red wine,” Mary Elderkin commented on Heald’s post about the wine deals.

Other wine lovers also appreciate that Carnival offers a ‘Cruise the Vineyards’ wine package that features wine at a discounted price. Available in a three- or five-bottle package, the ‘Cruise the Vineyards’ program allows passengers to choose from a varied selection of wines from around the world to enjoy during their voyages.

“I love the new wine drink package,” Kelly Davey noted. “I have done the five-bottle package the past four cruises.”

