



The pool deck of every Carnival cruise ship is hot spot for both cruise relaxation and entertainment.

Throughout the day, passengers can participate in fun poolside activities and games, and as the sun goes down, Carnival cruise vacations often heat up with energetic deck parties.

Many Carnival cruise ship pool decks also feature the Carnival Seaside Theater, a giant LED screen that shows some live sporting events as well as nighttime “Dive-In Movies” — recent blockbuster films that passengers can watch under the stars.

Although cruisers enjoy watching these poolside movies in the evening, some passengers aren’t so pleased with what the cruise line chooses to display on the big screens during the day.

Carnival cruise ship big screens sometimes show major sporting events in addition to a regular schedule of recently released movies. Image source: Carnival Cruise Line

Passenger suggests poolside big screen could be put to better use

A passenger recently wrote to Carnival Cruise Line’s brand ambassador, John Heald, to suggest a change to the programming that’s played on the poolside screens throughout the day. The cruise line mostly uses the screens for advertising purposes while passengers are relaxing poolside, but could consider using them in ways that improve the passenger experience instead.

“We have been on Carnival several times and this last week we took our grandchildren on Jubilee. I would like to see on the big screen less Carnival advertising. It is on all day long,” TaLisa Grief wrote to the brand ambassador on his Facebook page. “Could we maybe have island scenes and port scenes? Even ocean scenes would be great.”

The passenger also pointed out that these screens could be put to better use when events, games, and activities are happening on the pool deck. Showing a live feed of the action could be helpful for passengers who are farther away or can’t get a good view of what’s going on.

“Second, I would love to see anything they are doing special at poolside put up on screen. It was very hard to see for all the people crowded around,” Grief added.

Carnival Cruise Line brand ambassador agrees

In his response to the passenger, Heald indicated that this is a change that really should happen to improve the passenger experience and he thinks the cruise line has the capacity to make it happen.

“Thank you, I absolutely agree. I think we need to do more and I think we can, so please leave this with me and for the fleet not just this ship,” Heald replied. “I will share it with my colleagues. I hope you and your family had the most wonderful time and I will be here for you if you need anything at all.”

It’s unclear how soon the cruise line could make a change to how it uses Seaside Theater screens during the day, but passengers can be sure that Heald is advocating to use them to better serve passengers. Heald and his opinions are widely respected by not only more than 600,000 Carnival cruisers who follow his Facebook page, but by the cruise line’s cruise directors and leadership team.

And if you’re wondering what movies Carnival will be showing on the Seaside Theater screen during your next cruise, Heald can help with that too. He typically posts the monthly movie schedule on his page along with a variety of tips and guidelines to help passengers have the most fun possible on board their Carnival cruises.

