



When most people cruise, they treat their stateroom as a place to go to sleep, shower, and change clothes. But for others, it can provide much-needed refuge from the hustle and bustle of a busy ship.

For example, while I try to spend as little time inside my stateroom as possible, sometimes my kids need to take a nap. And sometimes I need to write an article or two.

Because most people don’t spend too much time in their rooms, cruise lines typically don’t get too elaborate when it comes to in-room entertainment. Sure, there are suites that offer big-screen TVs and upgraded sound systems.

However, in standard rooms on most Carnival ships (especially the older ones), you’ll find a TV in the 24-inch ballpark with about 20 channels to watch, including several promotional channels operated by the cruise line.

Some people do like to spend time relaxing in their cabins. Image source: Alisha dos Santos/ComeCruiseWith.com

Should Carnival upgrade its in-room entertainment?

Carnival brand ambassador John Heald has a widely followed Facebook page, where he regularly answers questions from cruisers. And he recently got one about the in-room TVs. The question read:

“DH and I had an awesome time on the Freedom, but WTH is up with these tiny TVs? The computer monitor I am viewing while I type this is larger than the TV was. I would guess around 40-42 inches would be a minimum for most normal cruisers. Most other lines we have cruised with…have 50-inch TVs in every stateroom. This didn’t spoil our cruise experience as we chose not to let it, but it will be a dealbreaker next time we choose a ship.”

Heald pointed out (correctly) that in a standard stateroom, you’re only a few feet from the TV. He jokingly remarked that the TV is so close to the seating areas and bed that Carnival could potentially get rid of remote controls.

What do Carnival cruisers think?

As Heald typically does when he finds a question interesting, he asked his hundreds of thousands of followers to weigh in on the issue, asking “was your TV screen big enough on your last cruise?”

Not surprisingly, the majority of the more than 1,000 responses were along the lines of “I don’t cruise to watch TV.”

As Heald follower Gail Jankowski Wojciechowski said, “It is plenty big. I use it primarily to look at the ship channel to see how fast we are moving and how far we have traveled, or the channel with the cameras from the bridge or overlooking the lido deck.”

And I have to confess, 90% of the time when my in-cabin TV is turned on, it’s on one of those two channels. Even my 7-year-old son often asks for the “map channel.”

Elaine Bumpus agreed, “In response to your question, the TV in the cabin is large enough. I don’t cruise to watch TV, but rather to unwind and enjoy myself. Occasionally, I’ll check the ship’s location on the TV.”

Not all cruisers agreed, however.

“Well, I hate to be one, but yes, TV size matters to us too! Hate the tiny ones,” commented Robin Holjes. And Shawn Baumgarner chimed in, “I do believe that the TVs are just way too small. I’m not asking for a 70-inch screen, but they seem to be like 24-inch screens, and I think they should be quite a bit bigger than that.”

To be sure, Carnival does have larger TVs (about 42 inches) on some of its newer ships, but not in the majority of its fleet. We have no idea whether any upgrades are planned, or even being considered, but it seems like a fair number of cruisers would like a larger screen.

