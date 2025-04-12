



Carnival Cruise Line wants to make sure its passengers have easy access to food anytime they want it.

From keeping certain dining venues open until the wee hours of the night to offering room service around the clock, the cruise line is ready to serve its passengers whenever their cravings hit.

In its quest to keep passengers from getting hangry, Carnival even offers a 24/7 pizza delivery service that promises a fresh pie delivered anywhere on the ship, anytime. The cruise line doesn’t want its passengers to have to put their vacation fun on hold to go seek out a slice, so for a $5 delivery fee, room service crew will bring a pizza to them, wherever they’re hanging out.

The onboard service is quite popular with Carnival cruisers, but it seems that some may be pushing its limits in a way that creates problems for other passengers.

After an annoyed passenger raised the issue to Carnival Cruise Line Brand Ambassador John Heald, it’s become clear that the cruise line has a pizza delivery problem that it needs to address.

Passenger complains about pizza delivery during cruise ship shows

The passenger’s valid complaint led the brand ambassador to suggest on his Facebook page that maybe the cruise line should rethink pizza delivery.

“That’s because yesterday I received a complaint from a guest who was enjoying the Celestial Strings show when a room service crew member delivered a massive pizza to the people sitting directly in front of them,” Heald explained. “Now this guest was not happy because, and I quote, ‘we had to watch the show with the smell of pizza and the sound of chomping.’”

Although the brand ambassador wasn’t sure how the passenger could really hear ‘chomping’ over the sound of the show’s music, he highlighted what he thinks is a bigger concern.

“The show is 50 minutes long, that’s all, 50 minutes, so how about we try to just go without eating anything? I’m not a doctor, but I am overweight, so I can tell you that not eating anything for 50 minutes won’t result in sudden death, but possibly a mild rumble of the stomach,” Heald wrote.

As he often does with passenger complaints and suggestions, the brand ambassador asked his 600,000 followers to share their thoughts on whether the cruise line should be delivering pizzas to passengers who are watching shows.

Cruisers say pizza delivery to shows shouldn’t be permitted

Although most passengers agreed that the pizza feasting probably wasn’t as annoying as the passenger made it out to be, many said that the cruise line shouldn’t deliver food in the middle of shows because of the disruption the delivery causes.

“No deliveries during a show. The delivery is distracting to audience members and the performers. I doubt the actual eating was that disruptive, but having a delivery person come in the theater looking for the customer would definitely be disturbing,” Lisa Bankard Kilmartin wrote.

Some commenters also pointed out that it’s a matter of theater etiquette.

“Do you eat pizza at the symphony or have a pizza delivered to a Broadway play? The performers on the ship deserve the same courtesy,” Kris Mark Sturrock wrote.

“Sadly, theatre etiquette is extremely poor these days,” Tony Purdon added. “Why do people have to be guzzling drinks, gorging food, talking, and for heaven’s sake, just sit still for 40 minutes? Then how about some applause for those providing your entertainment and enjoyment. Geez.”

It seems that this decline in theater etiquette may force the cruise line to spell out some pizza delivery ground rules.

