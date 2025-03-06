



Carnival Cruise Line typically rotates the same (or very similar) dinner menus on its cruises. For example, the formal night menus are typically the same on cruises of comparable length. However, Carnival does have special menus on several holidays.

For example, if you’re on a cruise during the Thanksgiving holiday, you’ll find a traditional turkey dinner. You’ll also find a special menu on Christmas Day, as well as on certain other holidays.

It’s fair to say that Carnival has recently taken its holiday dining efforts to the next level. For example, its 2024 Thanksgiving menu was a clear step up from what it offered in previous years. In addition to the roast turkey entrée, there were several upscale and unique starters, such as a short rib and yam croquette and a “surf and turf” appetizer featuring a crab salad and beef tartare.

Similarly, Carnival’s Christmas dinner menu in 2024 was impressive. It included several holiday favorites, such as a baked brie appetizer, honey-glazed ham entrée, and eggnog cheesecake, just to name a few choices. I took a Christmas cruise on Carnival Magic in 2022, and while there were some holiday choices, the newer holiday members are a step up in terms of the generally upscale nature of the items offered—even beyond the featured holiday dishes.

Carnival’s Mardi Gras mega-ship will feature the special St. Patrick’s Day menu items. Image source: Carnival Cruise Line

A brand-new holiday menu

This year, Carnival is taking its holiday culinary efforts up another notch by creating a brand-new menu for St. Patrick’s Day.

In a Facebook post on his popular page, Carnival Brand Ambassador John Heald shared the menu, which will be served on all Carnival ships on St. Patrick’s Day 2025. And if you’re curious, St. Patrick’s Day is on Monday, March 17.

The menu is small, presumably intended to complement the standard dinner menu for the evening. Carnival serves certain repeating dishes on its menus, as well as nightly selections created through its partnership with celebrity chef Emeril Lagasse.

It features three starters (corned beef muffins, Irish pub salad, and fish chowder), two entrees (beef pot roast and salmon with dill sauce), and one festive dessert (Bailey’s cheesecake).

Cruisers are excited to try it

The responses to Heald’s post revealing the menu were largely positive. And just like when Heald revealed the Thanksgiving menu a few months ago, many of the more than 150 comments his post received were requests to add certain items to the normal rotation.

For example, Heald follower Deborah Wilson said, “Could maybe the Bailey’s cheesecake be on every cruise? At least once during a 7 day cruise?” And of course, there are some who simply aren’t going to be on a ship on St. Patrick’s Day, and are disappointed they’ll miss out. “I’m not cruising until June but I’ll take the Irish pub salad, beef stew and the cheesecake,” said Krissy Rasmussen.

Others thought there was one specific item traditionally served on the holiday that was missing. Jeff Parker commented, “What? No corn beef and cabbage?” And he wasn’t the only one. A quick scroll through the comments showed at least 10 people who mentioned the signature Irish dish. Linda Sholock-Borges added, “Looks great but where is the corned beef and cabbage with potatoes and carrots.”

To be fair, there are corned beef muffins on the menu, and it’s a step in the right direction for Carnival to offer a special menu at all for the holiday. Some commenters agreed. “How nice Carnival makes the extra effort! Thank you!!,” said Bonnie Hibbard.

