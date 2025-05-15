



A new travel requirement that went into effect earlier this year for a popular cruise destination is now causing problems for cruise passengers who failed to pay attention to it.

As more cruise ships reposition to the region to gear up for a booming summer cruise season, passengers from other parts of the world who plan to visit the destination on upcoming cruises need to make sure they have this new form of pre-clearance for travel.

Related: Carnival Cruise Line gives update on new cruise fee, port opening

Even travelers who are just passing through this country’s airports, which offer connecting flights to a wide variety of cruise departure ports, may need to make sure they obtain this new type of travel permit before arriving at the airport.

As the European cruise season gets underway, Carnival Cruise Line Brand Ambassador John Heald shared an important reminder for cruisers about this new UK travel requirement in a recent video posted on his Facebook page.

Sign up for the Come Cruise With Me newsletter to save money on your next (or your first) cruise.

Before beginning its Europe cruise season, Carnival Miracle received enhancements and additions like Carnival’s Heroes Tribute Bar. Image source: Carnival Cruise Line

Cruise passengers must have an ETA to cruise or fly to the UK

“Please, if you’re coming to the UK, please remember you must, if you’re not from the UK or certain parts of Europe and other places, but specifically from North America, you must have what’s called an ETA visa,” Heald said.

An ETA is a digital permission to travel to the UK that is now required for travelers of all ages who not have a UK visa. It costs £16 (about $21) and can be applied for via the UK ETA app or online at gov.uk. It may take up to three working days to process.

Although the new requirement for travelers to obtain an ETA went into effect earlier this year, it seems to have been overlooked by some cruise passengers who planned to sail to the UK this week on Carnival Miracle.

Related: US updates alarming UK travel warning as busy cruise season begins

“A few people showed up at Carnival Miracle where the immigration authorities were checking that people did have the British visa [ETA] because the ship’s going to Dover, and they didn’t — even though we’ve sent messages, even though it’s on the website, and even though I’ve talked about it, too, for a long time,” Heald pointed out.

He also reminded passengers that the ETA applies to air travel, too. If cruise passengers are flying to the UK for a cruise, they will also need an ETA.

“Please, if you don’t have the visa when you land at Heathrow or Gatwick Airport — if you’re joining the ship in Dover — if you do not have the ETA visa, you will not be allowed into the country and it will cause you big problems,” Heald said. “So, please don’t forget that and check on our website and also on the British government website if you need to see if you need one.”

Be the first to see the best deals on cruises, special sailings, and more. Sign up for the Come Cruise With Me newsletter.

Carnival Miracle upgraded ahead of European cruise season

Carnival Miracle is en route to her summer home port of Dover, England, this week after receiving a refresh during an extensive dry dock in Cadiz, Spain.

“Now, the ship looks fabulous. She just spent some time in dry dock and she has a new spa and gym with all new equipment,” Heald shared in his video. “The ship is now fully ADA compliant and we also added additional ADA cabins as well. We have a one-level disco [nightclub].”

Carnival Miracle now features Carnival’s Heroes Tribute Bar & Lounge, which celebrates the many active-duty military and veterans that sail with the cruise line.

More Carnival cruise news:

Other updates include a redesigned and expanded casino, new Dreams Studio for photo sessions, and a new Carnival Adventures store for shore excursion planning. The ship also received new carpeting and decking, a new big screen on the Lido deck, new hot tubs, a redesigned mini golf area, new basketball court, revamped youth facilities, and refurbished swimming pools.

From Dover, Carnival Miracle will sail nine- and 12-day cruises across the British Isles, Scandinavia, the Baltic, and Northern Europe. Later this summer, Carnival Miracle will reposition to Rome, Italy, to sail a series of Mediterranean cruises.

(The Arena Group will earn a commission if you book a cruise.)

Make a free appointment with Come Cruise With Me’s Travel Agent Partner, Postcard Travel, or email Amy Post at amypost@postcardtravelplanning.com or call or text her at 386-383-2472.