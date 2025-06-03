



Carnival Cruise Line experiences more allegations of serious crimes committed at sea than any other cruise line sailing from North America, according to criminal activity data reported to the FBI in accordance with the Cruise Vessel Security and Safety Act of 2010.

The most common types of crimes reported aboard Carnival (and all cruise lines’) ships are assaults — both sexual and those involving serious bodily injury — and those numbers are rising across the industry.

Related: Carnival Cruise Line bans popular item from surprising space

This spring, the troubling trend in cruise ship assaults was put on full display in a cruise terminal in Galveston, Texas, as a huge brawl broke out among 24 Carnival cruise passengers.

Rather than try to downplay the incident, Carnival boldly took it as an opportunity to show passengers that it takes safety and security seriously, banning those violent passengers for life.

“I can tell you that anybody involved in physical altercations will never be cruising with us ever, ever again and that is a good thing,” Carnival Cruise Line Brand Ambassador John Heald told concerned passengers on his popular Facebook page.

Now, as the busy summer cruise season begins, Carnival is doubling down on its commitment to safety and security, and reminding passengers of its “zero tolerance” policy toward not just criminal activity, but also disruptive behavior and illegal substances.

Sign up for the Come Cruise With Me newsletter to save money on your next (or your first) cruise.

Passenger fights are not the only thing Carnival won’t tolerate on its cruise ships. Image source: Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line cracks down on illegal activity, narcotics

As of June 1, passengers boarding Carnival cruise ships are receiving a new letter in their staterooms on embarkation day to reinforce critical “Have Fun. Be Safe” guidelines from the cruise line’s code of conduct.

The new letter is not just a reminder to behave, however. It’s a warning that unlawful and unruly cruise behavior could get you fined, banned, and maybe even arrested.

Along with reinforcing rules on curfews for passengers under 18 and disruptive onboard behavior, Carnival’s new letter reminds passengers of its “zero tolerance” policy toward all illegal narcotics.

Related: Carnival Cruise Line bans TikTok influencer after booze scam

“Marijuana, including cannabis and its derivatives, and other illegal substances, are unlawful and strictly prohibited on board,” the letter emphasizes.

Don’t make the mistake of thinking you can sneak these items onto the ship, either. As part of its security team, Carnival uses K-9 narcotics dogs at its terminals and on its ships.

The cruise line also wants passengers to keep in mind that its security team also conducts screenings for illegal substances as passengers return to the ship in ports of call.

“Do not attempt to purchase or use any illegal substances ashore, as you may be arrested and not allowed back on board,” the letter points out.

Be the first to see the best deals on cruises, special sailings, and more. Sign up for the Come Cruise With Me newsletter.

Carnival takes smoking violations seriously, too

Since smoking of any kind is a major fire hazard on a cruise ship, Carnival is also reinforcing its smoking rules this summer and reminding passengers of the hefty fines that come with breaking them.

“Smoking of any kind in undesignated areas such as staterooms and balconies is strictly prohibited. Smoking violations and any willful or negligent act of discharging or releasing any unauthorized items overboard will result in a $500 charge, per violation,” the cruise line’s letter explains.

But that fine isn’t the only fee smokers can face for not following the rules.

More Carnival cruise news:

“Additionally, reimbursement cost for damaged or destroyed Carnival property will be posted on the guest’s Sail & Sign account,” the cruise line adds.

Passengers who don’t follow this and other Carnival “Have Fun. Be Safe” guidelines risk being fined and could be banned from ever sailing on a Carnival cruise ship again.

“Any guest who violates these policies or whose conduct affects the comfort, enjoyment, safet,y or well-being of other guests and crew will be fined, disembarked at their own expense, and banned from sailing on Carnival in the future,” the cruise line’s letter adds.

(The Arena Group will earn a commission if you book a cruise.)

Make a free appointment with Come Cruise With Me’s Travel Agent Partner, Postcard Travel, or email Amy Post at [email protected] or call or text her at 386-383-2472.