TV royalty Carol Vorderman has stunned her fans yet again while flaunting her figure in a skintight leather skirt.

The former Countdown star, 62, put her famous curves on display while strutting her stuff in the tight outfit.

She partnered the brown leather skirt with a beige top and white boots, and waltzed towards the camera in slow motion.

Carol got glam with her makeup look, and wore her blonde locks down in loose waves.

As she approached the camera she flashed a smile and fans were loving the display, with one person writing: “Want to look like you when I’m older.”

Another added: “Outstanding ,” and a third said: “Simply stunning.”

Carol was in Cardiff at the time of the video, doing her show on BBC Radio Wales.

She told fans: “I love radio. Been doing our little show on BBC Radio Wales for over 4 years now.”

It comes after she sent pulses racing last month while featuring in a sexy gym video.

Carol squeezed her curves into tight yoga pants and a crop top.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Carol shared a sexy clip from her work out, which captured all of her angles.

At one point she is seen squatting right down, with her impressive bottom shown to the full extent.

The sexy star is never short of male attention, and has previously revealed that she enjoys “no-strings-attached” relationships with multiple men.

She told us she believes many of her peers are doing similar but simply feel too much shame to admit it.

Previously speaking exclusively to The Sun Carol said: “I am a great proponent that if women choose to not get married or they want to be with someone for a limited period of time, they can now.”

Carol went on: “It’s your choice if you have a boyfriend or you don’t.

“I might have a boyfriend who only lasts a few months. I call them ‘special friends’. People may have other terms for them [laughs]!

“But I’m happy living my life that way. The people involved are also very happy about it. That’s between us, it’s nothing at all to do with anybody else.”

