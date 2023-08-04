Carrot Halwa is a popular Indian dessert made with carrots, milk, sugar and ghee. Carrot Halwa also known as Gajar ka Halwa is a classic sweet dish that is often prepared during festivals, special occasions, and celebrations in India. Lets get on to learn Carrot Halwa Recipe with step by step pictures and video.

Carrot Halwa is loved by almost all as it never fails to impress anyone. Gajar ka Halwa is my most favorite dessert. I can relate my childhood memories with this Carrot Halwa as amma makes it often.

About Carrot Halwa

Gajar means carrot so halwa made using carrots is called Gajar ka halwa or Carrot Halwa. Carrot Halwa is often made during winters as its a popular sweet made in North India. Gajar ka Halwa is one of the sweets that clicked for me in the first attempt itself and after that no looking back, it comes out good every time I make it. I wanted to try the traditional way of making Carrot Halwa, the slow cooking process and this time I tried with khoya and the halwa turned out delicious.

In North India red carrots or Delhi carrots are used. But here in South India the regular orange ooty carrots are used to make this halwa. Though Delhi Gajar tastes the best you can use any carrot to try this halwa. Carrot Halwa is called as Gajrela in Punjabi language. Pin

Carrot Halwa – 3 ways

Carrot Halwa Ingredients

Carrots : Red Delhi Carrots are generally preferred for Carrot Halwa however you can use regular ooty carrots when they are not available in season.Ooty carrots are orange in color and is available throughout. Choose tender fresh carrots.

Red Delhi Carrots are generally preferred for Carrot Halwa however you can use regular ooty carrots when they are not available in season.Ooty carrots are orange in color and is available throughout. Choose tender fresh carrots. Ghee : Use pure homemade ghee for best flavour and aroma.

Use pure homemade ghee for best flavour and aroma. Milk : It is always best to use fresh milk to avoid it from curdling. You can use raw or boiled milk but I always prefer adding boiled milk.

It is always best to use fresh milk to avoid it from curdling. You can use raw or boiled milk but I always prefer adding boiled milk. Sugar : I have used white sugar, but you can replace it with brown sugar or cane sugar too.

Recipe

Carrot Halwa | Gajar ka Halwa Carrot Halwa is a popular dessert made by sauteing carrots, simmering carrots with milk to get a rich delicious gajar ka halwa. Gajar Halwa is one of the most popular deserts served in any party or wedding or any other celebration. Carrot halwa is also known as gajar halwa or gajar ka halwa. Total Time 45 minutes mins 1x 2x 3x Ingredients 2 cups carrots grated tightly packed

1 and 1/2 cups milk boiled and cooled

1/3 cup sugar

2 tbsp ghee

2 tbsp khoya optional

1/4 tsp cardamom powder

1 tbsp nuts Instructions To a pan heat 1 tablespoon ghee add 1 tablespoon chopped nuts. You can add more nuts if you prefer.

Fry until golden. Remove to a bowl and set aside.

Wash carrots well, trim the edges and peel off the skin. Grate it using a grater, measure 2 cups and add it.

Saute for at least 3-5 mins or until it shrinks a bit and the color changes.

Add 1 and 1/2 cups full fat milk (boiled).

Keep the flame in low medium for the milk to reduce.

It will nicely bubble and start reducing slowly, stir on and off. Cook for 10 mins or until milk reduces to 3/4th.

Keep stirring in between to avoid sticking a the bottom.

Keep scraping the sides for the milk solids, add it into the boiling mixture.

Keep cooking in medium flame.

Now milk is reduced to 3/4th.

At this stage add 2 tablespoon unsweetened khoya. If you add sweetened khoya adjust sugar accordingly. You can completely skip this step if you do not have khoya.

Add 1/3 cup sugar.

Once you add sugar, it will again become runny, just keep cooking and stirring.

Keep stirring so that it does not stick to the bottom of the pan.

It will start to thicken.

Halwa becomes thick but still moist. The mixture comes together with a sticky texture that’s the right consistency.

Now add 1 tablespoon ghee and 1/4 teaspoon cardamom powder.

Give a quick stir.

Add fried nuts – I reserved half of it for garnish.

Give a quick stir and switch off.

Delicious Carrot Halwa is ready! Video

Notes Don’t add sugar before carrots are cooked.

Adjust sugar according to your preference.

Always saute carrots in ghee till raw smell completely leaves then add milk.

Using a thick bottomed utensil is a must.

Cooking the entire process in low or low medium flame is advisable.

You can even add saffron strands and raisins in addition.

The halwa keeps well for 2-3 days if refrigerated, in room temperature only for a day. Nutrition Facts Carrot Halwa | Gajar ka Halwa Amount Per Serving (75 g) Calories 329

Nutrition Facts Carrot Halwa | Gajar ka Halwa Amount Per Serving (75 g) Calories 329

Calories from Fat 153 % Daily Value* Fat 17g26% Saturated Fat 9g56% Trans Fat 0.01g Polyunsaturated Fat 1g Monounsaturated Fat 5g Cholesterol 33mg11% Sodium 120mg5% Potassium 375mg11% Carbohydrates 40g13% Fiber 2g8% Sugar 32g36% Protein 7g14% Vitamin A 10908IU218% Vitamin C 4mg5% Calcium 239mg24% Iron 0.4mg2% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Method 1 – Open Pan Method

This is the traditional method to make carrot halwa by sauteing carrots, simmering and cooking in milk and reducing it until its thick and comes to the desired consistency.

Carrot Halwa Recipe Step by Step

Expert Tips

Always saute carrots in ghee till raw smell completely leaves.

I used homemade condensed milk.

I used raw nuts, you can add ghee fried cashews / badams too

Using a thick bottomed utensil is a must.

Cooking the entire process in low or low medium flame is advisable.

The halwa keeps well for 2-3 days if refrigerated, in room temperature only for a day.

Cardamom powder is used for giving a mild flavour to carrot halwa but if you don’t prefer adding just skip it.

Variations

White sugar is usually preferred, but you can replace it with jaggery or brown sugar too.

You can even add saffron strands and raisins in addition.

You can use Delhi carrots(red carrots) or regular ooty carrots.

Serving and Storage

Carrot Halwa served with vanilla ice ice cream is a match made in heaven, if you haven’t tasted the combo then you should do it right away. You can serve it with any flavored ice cream though vanilla is the best combo. You can serve halwa with ice cream or as such too.

Carrot Halwa keeps well in room temperature for one day. If refrigerated you can extend shelf life up to 2 days.

FAQs

1.What is Carrot Halwa?

Carrot Halwa is a popular Indian dessert made by sauteing carrots in ghee, simmering and cooking it in milk until its reduced to form thick milk solids which along with carrots gives a rich delicious halwa. Carrot halwa is popularly known as gajar ka halwa or gajar halwa.

2.Which type of carrot is good for Carrot Halwa?

Red carrots also called as Delhi carrots are best to make this halwa. However you can try this halwa with ooty or regular carrots too.

3.Is Carrot Halwa good for health?

Method 2 – Pressure Cooker Carrot Halwa

This pressure cooker Carrot Halwa is one of the easiest and quickest to make when you are pressed for time. Though a slight compromise in taste and texture it still yasyes delicious. Pin

Ingredients

2 cups carrot grated

1 cup milk

1/4 cup sugar

2 tbsp ghee

1 tbsp chopped almonds / cashews

1/8 tsp cardamom powder

Instruction

Trim the edges of carrots, peel the skin.Then shred the carrots.I used delhi carrot you can use ooty carrots too.

Pin Add carrots, saute for 5-7 mins.Then add milk.

Pin When you open this is how it looks.Slightly goey with little milk.NOw at this stage add sugar.

Pin Add cardamom powder, chopped almonds stir well and switch off.

Serve hot or warm!