Carrum Health, a digital marketplace for employers to purchase bundled healthcare services, announced it has partnered with Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute to offer employers in Florida breast cancer care services.

Carrum Health offers a value-based platform that allows self-funded employers to buy specialty care, focusing on surgical and cancer care. It provides a digital platform that gives patients access to a care specialist who guides them through the surgical process and employers a platform for navigating Carrum’s network.

The San Francisco-based company’s Center of Excellence network highlights what it considers to be high-quality surgical centers across the U.S. for patients and employers.

Through the partnership, patients with non-metastatic breast cancer with employers utilizing Carrum Health can access two years of breast cancer treatment at nearly 100 FCS locations, including radiation, symptom management and chemotherapy.

“FCS offers a unique patient experience in a community oncology setting, where patients benefit from all the resources and advanced treatment options they need close to home,” FCS president and managing physician Dr. Lucio N. Gordan said in a statement. “Through enhanced services, such as the availability of biosimilar drugs, innovative genetic testing capabilities, and access to clinical trials, patients at FCS are recipients of the best care in the state, the country, and even the world. We are delighted to welcome those affiliated with Carrum Health.”

THE LARGER TREND

San Francisco-based Carrum Health partnered with digital musculoskeletal care company Hinge Health in 2021, unveiling an end-to-end musculoskeletal offering that joined Hinge’s digital MSK clinic with Carrum’s Center of Excellence platform.

The company has garnered much funding over the past couple of years, scoring $45 million in Series B funding in May and closing a $40 million Series A funding round two years prior.

Last year, Carrum was added to employee-focused care navigation and pharmacy benefits platform Rightway’s ecosystem partnership program, RightwayHub.

In September, the company announced it joined the White House-led Cancer Moonshot CancerX initiative, uniting with cross-disciplinary stakeholders to drive innovation in cancer care.

“The real benefit and advantage and really exciting part about being part of the CancerX membership is we get access to and get to tap into and get to be part of this collective of really smart people who live, breathe and think about cancer care, from federal agencies to other digital health and tech startups like us, to providers and hospitals and community oncology, to, of course, patient advocacy groups and just thinking about being all at the same table, taking our collective ideas, perspectives, lessons learned and innovations,” Deirdre Saulet, market vice president for oncology at Carrum Health, told MobiHealthNews.

“It’s just very exciting to be part of something that I think actually has the potential to make meaningful progress on these goals of decreasing cancer deaths and improving the lives and experiences of people dealing with cancer.”