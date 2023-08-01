Casanova has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for a wide variety of crimes — but despite his extended stay in prison, his old friend Slowbucks says he’s doing quite well.

Taking to his Instagram Stories on Monday (July 31), the clothing line executive and sometime rapper shared a screenshot of what appeared to be a FaceTime conversation between himself and Big Cas. Both appeared to be smiling and in good spirits.

“Don’t believe the hype,” Slowbucks wrote in the caption. “My guy in great standards and in great spirits. Free @bigcasanova_2x.”

Check out the post below.

Casanova “in great spirits” despite 15 year prison sentence, says Slowbucks https://t.co/52WCdDsvQrpic.twitter.com/7J6rhKlaSQ — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) July 31, 2023

Casanova received 188 months behind bars from U.S. District Judge Philip M. Halpern on June 27, with the judge calling him a “high-profile leader of a vicious street gang.”

“Caswell Senior is not just a notorious recording artist, but he is also a high-profile leader of a vicious street gang and a magnet for gang violence,” U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in a press release.

related news Casanova Asks For ‘Prayers’ As Sentencing Looms In Drug & Racketeering Case May 10, 2023

“At a crowded Miami house party, Senior personally fired a gun that seriously injured and could have killed a victim, inciting a shootout.

“Further, Senior’s stature in the community was central to Gorilla Stone’s successful recruitment and nationwide expansion.”

He added: “Today’s sentencing — along with the other significant sentences that have been imposed in this case — shows once again that gang life is not worth it and will lead to many years in prison.”

Casanova was the 12th defendant to be sentenced in the Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation gang case, with five other defendants pleading guilty and awaiting sentencing.

Following the sentencing, the Brooklyn rapper took to Twitter on June 28 to break his silence on the ruling, with his accused crimes including a shooting in Florida in July 2020, a robbery in New York City in August 2018 and conspiracy to traffic over 100 kilograms of marijuana.

Casanova appears to have quickly come to terms with the outcome of his case as he posted a short message to his followers.

“Everything to the chin, Nothing to the heart,” he wrote. “I GET IT NOW. I hope that don’t go over ya heads.”

His girlfriend Swaggy Jazzy publicly declared her loyalty to him following his 15-year prison sentence.

“I love you baby,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories. “We gon walk that shit down!”