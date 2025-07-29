Image Credits:Cash App” loading=”eager” height=”543″ width=”960″ class=”yf-1gfnohs loader”/> Image Credits:Cash App” loading=”eager” height=”543″ width=”960″ class=”yf-1gfnohs loader”/>

Cash App launched a new peer-to-peer payment feature on Tuesday called “Pools” that allows users to pool money with friends or family members to pay for expenses like grocery bills, restaurant checks, vacations, and group gifts. Initially available to select users, it will expand more widely in the coming months.

Users can create Pools through the payment tab by setting a target amount and inviting contributors via their $cashtag or texting a link to non-users to pay through Apple Pay or Google Pay.

The organizer can close the pool anytime and transfer the funds to their Cash balance.

The ability for non-users to contribute through Apple Pay and Google Pay is particularly significant, as it encourages participation from those not on the app. The platform needs growth after reporting that consumers used the app less than expected, leading to a first-quarter gross profit that fell short of its projections.

This move comes as Cash App seeks to compete with Venmo and PayPal, which both offer money-pooling capabilities.