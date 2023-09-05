Casio is partnering with Polygon Labs to launch a virtual G-SHOCK watch project.

15,000 G-SHOCK creator pass NFTs will be distributed beginning September 23.

Casio is set to debut a virtual version of its G-SHOCK watch on Ethereum scaling platform Polygon, a development that will bring the iconic watch to the metaverse.

The Japanese electronics maker is teaming up with Polygon Labs on this endevour, according to a news release and comes just weeks after Casio filed for a trademark application with the US Patent and Trademark Office.

G-SHOCK NFTs on Polygon

With Casio, Polygon is now home to multiple NFT projects by leading mainstream companies, including Starbucks, Adidas and DraftKings.

The collaboration between Casio and the Ethereum scaling developer will begin with the launch of an NFT collection offering access passes. The company has highlighted an initial 15,000 G-SHOCK creator pass NFTs to be distributed starting September 23 to the community of participants in the VIRTUAL G-SHOCK community. NFT holders will have exclusive access to a Discord channel dedicated to the G-SHOCK NFT community.

Distribution via Polygon is initially planned for Japan, USA, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, UK, Portugal, Australia, India, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Philippines

Polygon native token MATIC saw its price jump to an intraday high of $0.5634 on Tuesday morning. According to data from CoinGecko, MATIC traded around $0.5591 at 9am ET, up 3.4% in the past 24 hours.